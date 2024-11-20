A group of more than 60 people gathered near the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Saturday to hear the words of one man. A man simply dressed in a plain burgundy T-shirt, trousers and his signature bucket hat. He looked like an ordinary tourist, but Omar Nok is anything but. The Egyptian adventurer and globetrotter was here after 274 days of traveling from his country to Japan without using an airplane.

The meetup on November 16 was a celebration of Nok’s no-fly adventure. He regaled his audience with stories of when he shared dinner at a stranger’s home in Iran and when he camped on an unrestored section of the Great Wall of China.

Also known as the “Egypt to Japan guy,” Nok, who has garnered over 700,000 followers on Instagram and whose videos have been watched more than 4 million times on TikTok, says his rise to online stardom began with some friendly peer pressure.

“Just make a short 15-20 second video sharing what your plan is,” his friend suggested. “Post and see what happens.” He was hesitant at first, but eventually gave in.

People were fascinated by Nok’s footage as he hitchhiked, traveled on buses and took trains through 12 countries. They wanted to know how his morning went when he was deep in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan and what it was like camping out in the desert of Uzbekistan. His authenticity seemed to strike a chord with thousands of viewers as they eagerly cheered him on. He clocked up 44,000 kilometers before finally arriving in Tokyo.

Before the Journey

Before the journey began, Nok led a very different lifestyle. For five years, he was a senior financial advisor at Amazon. He then took a three-month sabbatical to test long-term travel for the first time. Traveling through Bolivia and Spain, he decided it was for him. Soon after returning, he quit his job for good and hasn’t looked back since.

He began volunteering around the world: working at hostels in sunless Tromsø and sunny San Diego. He even cared for competition-grade horses in rural England. Each trip and experience simply prepared him for his biggest challenge: to get to Japan without flying.

“Before I ever came to know or love the idea of traveling, I already knew I wanted to see Japan,” says Nok.

In Egypt, where he grew up, he often heard the phrase “Planet Japan” — in the 1990s and early 2000s, Egyptians were fascinated by Japan’s technological prowess and unique culture — and this sparked his interest in the country.

Japan’s Many Surprises

Compared to the towering mountains of Kyrgyzstan or a sunrise atop the Great Wall of China, Japan might feel relatively tame to some. However, despite the epic adventure that preceded his arrival here, the country still managed to surprise even a seasoned traveler like Nok.

“I spent an hour and a half with my mom, just speaking to her about the uniqueness of Japan,” he says, laughing.

From the emphasis on formalities to Tokyo’s compactness and the ubiquitous Gachapon machines, Nok found endless things to marvel at.

“Usually there’s a city or stopover that I don’t find very interesting,” Nok explains. “But every place I’ve been to here I’ve enjoyed. That doesn’t happen often.”

In Japan he has visited several destinations, including Fukuoka, Osaka, Kyoto, Beppu and now Tokyo. The decision not to fly was taken before he started the journey. He began with a sincere wish — to see as much of the world as possible.

“Flying is focused on getting from point A to point B and skipping everything in between. I didn’t want to skip anything,” says Nok.

Last week, somewhere in the Japanese Alps, Nok found himself seated in a traditional Japanese inn, deep in conversation with the eccentric owner. Lined out in front of him were a variety of local delicacies, including umeboshi, pickled onion, a clear drink with an overgrown carrot and other unidentifiable dishes.

During his chat with the owner, Nok heard the word “ikigai” for the first time. This is a Japanese concept that refers to something that gives a person a sense of purpose. Nok was immediately intrigued. He began searching for more information as they spoke.

“I think I achieved ikigai on this journey,” he says happily. “It was a nice touch to learn about this concept of ikigai when I arrived here at the end of the journey. And from a man in the mountains, no less.”

Finding Purpose

During that journey he met a variety of people, including a curious local on his first night in Iran. After a quick conversation, the man offered Nok a place to stay.

“I went with him,” he says. “I’ve always followed my instincts, and so far, they’ve served me well.”

While friends and family worried about his safety, Nok was overwhelmed by the kindness he encountered during his journey. This increased his motivation for posting. Through his videos, Nok shared the spirit of the countries he visited, showing viewers the hospitality he experienced. The comments and messages he received made it all worthwhile.

Nok’s Next Adventure

In Tokyo, Nok was recognized multiple times as he strolled through the city. Daily, he receives countless messages from viewers whose perspectives on different regions changed after engaging with his videos. Many said his journey inspired them to visit Japan and several countries, which are not typically considered tourist destinations.

This isn’t the end of Nok’s travels, though. He’ll be getting on a plane for the first time in nine months for his next stop in Taiwan, followed by another trip to India. He has an even bigger challenge in the making set for 2025. It’s set to be another exciting year for the globetrotter.

Related Posts