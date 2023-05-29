June in Tokyo brings the opening of the long-awaited Warner Bros. Studio Tour — The Making of Harry Potter. With it, we’re already witnessing train station makeovers, so don’t be confused if you see red phone boxes around. There are many rooftop terraces opening for the summer season, among other new openings such as cafés and wellness facilities. Here are some of the best new things coming to Tokyo in the coming month.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter

This long-awaited attraction for Potterheads opens on June 16. Warner Bros. Studio Tour — The Making of Harry Potter is a behind-the-scenes tour of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film series and only the second one in the world, after the one in London that opened in 2021. The vast entertainment facility (the size of two Tokyo Domes) is on the site of the former Toshimaen amusement park in Nerima ward. It will feature the iconic Hogwarts Great Hall, Diagon Alley and even a chance to board the Hogwarts Express at Platform 9¾. You can take a moving portrait of yourself and drink Butterbeer in the café for a perfect day immersing yourself in this fantasy world.

In addition, two train stations nearby recently got a Harry Potter makeover. Many people transfer at Ikebukuro Station to go to Toshimaen Station. To symbolize the start of that journey, a part of Ikebukuro Station was redesigned to look like the fictional Platform 9¾. Also, Toshimaen Station was fully transformed to have a lot of red elements, such as the classic London phone boxes.

Advance reservations are required.

Pac-Man 43rd Anniversary Specials

One of the most iconic Japanese video games, Bandai Namco’s Pac-Man celebrates its 43th anniversary with several special collaborations. You can grab Pac-Man stationery and accessories from the Can Do 100-yen stores. Though some of the items cost more than ¥100, they’re all under ¥500.

To wear your love of Pac-Man on your sleeve, you can look into the Timex watches collaboration. You can choose between analog and digital, as well as get an adorable Pac-Man pouch.

Finally, a very special treat will be available from June 4 (June 1 for members). The Lego and Pac-Man collaboration is an assembly set for adults that reproduces the Pac-Man arcade machine from the 1980s.

Miso Specialty Store with Miso from all 47 Prefectures of Japan

Miso Mebore, a specialty store that opened on May 20, in Roppongi, works with miso breweries in 47 prefectures nationwide to deliver the best miso from every region of Japan. The fermented superfood can go from very light like in Kyoto, to dark red like in Tokyo and everything in between. Miso Mebore provides a wide range of miso options, both for curious foodies and those in search of a specific local flavor.

The store prides itself on selecting high-quality naturally fermented miso without additives. There is miso fermented in wooden barrels, miso fermented slowly for three years and other types. There’s also a special Miso Mebore dashi stock made with kelp from Rishiri, Hokkaido.

Fender Flagship Tokyo Store

Located in Omotesando, the Fender Flagship Tokyo is opening on June 30. The facility designed by Klein Dytham architecture (KDa) has four floors encompassing not only a musical instrument store but also offering a variety of musical experiences.

On the basement floor, there will be an event space and Fender Café powered by Verve Coffee Roasters. The first floor will mainly display musical instruments, but also Fender’s very own apparel brand. F is for Fender is a brand manufactured in Japan with quality Japanese fabrics. The second floor will, of course, display guitars, but also house a soundproof room where you can play your favorite guitar at high volume using your chosen Fender amp. The third floor will be dedicated to the Fender Custom Shop, which produces Fender’s finest guitars.

La Terrazza Dom Pérignon Lounge

Set on the open-air rooftop terrace of the Ginza tower, this luxury lounge offers exquisite drinks, bites and an Italian-style garden with unparalleled views of Tokyo. The luxe but relaxed atmosphere proves the ideal destination for a champagne “aperitivo” or for private parties. The terrace opened in May and will stay open throughout the summer until October 2023.

Note that La Terrazza Dom Pérignon Lounge has a formal dress code.

Other New Openings in Tokyo

Kudochi: Private luxury sauna facility

Kudochi is a luxury space primarily focused on a private sauna experience. Its second facility opened on May 20 in Roppongi and it has four rooms with different designs: Arabesque, Aqua, Palace and Glow. The rooms combine saunas with other amenities such as hot baths or karaoke.

En Mokuyoku: wood powder bath and vegan café

This wellness facility in Kagurazaka will house a café on the first floor and a hot spring on the second. It’s a rare wood powder bath.

Imoya Imoko: a sweet potato café

Imoya Imoko is a sweet potato café that recently opened near Harajuku Station. As the name suggests, it offers a variety of sweet potato desserts, such as the sweet potato soft serve resembling Mont Blanc, a sweet potato tiramisu in a traditional square wooden cup.