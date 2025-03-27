Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva landed in Japan this week, starting an official visit as head of state. On March 25, the president and First Lady Rosângela da Silva were welcomed by Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and Princess Aiko at the Imperial Palace. It is the first official reception of a state guest at the palace in six years, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

130 Years of History

This year marks the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Brazil and Japan. In his opening speech, Emperor Naruhito highlighted the friendly and cooperative relationship between the two nations, noting that Brazil was the first country to which he made an official overseas visit.

“The vastness of your country, its diversity, and the cheerfulness of its people left a profound impression on me,” the emperor said.

Beyond diplomacy, Brazil and Japan also have a lot of interconnected history and culture. The Kasato Maru ship brought hundreds of Japanese people to Brazil at the start of the 20th century to work in plantations post abolition. It now stands as a symbol of Japanese immigration. Today, Brazil has the largest Japanese community outside Japan. Japan is also home to the fifth-largest Brazilian community abroad, with Brazilian towns prominent in Gunma and Shizuoka.

The emperor cited this history, acknowledging the hardships that Japanese immigrants faced and the great contributions they made to Brazilian society and culture. The meeting was followed by a banquet, which included around 110 guests from both countries.

On March 26, President Lula attended the Brazil-Japan Business Forum for a meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and business leaders from both countries to discuss trade negotiations. Brazilian diplomats state that one of the key objectives of this trip is to enter the Japanese beef market, which is the world’s third-largest meat importer. Bilateral agreements on areas such as science and technology, sustainable fuels, education and agricultural land recovery are also expected to be signed.

“Our historic partnership grows stronger, looking forward to a future of innovation, growth and new opportunities for our peoples,” said President Lula.

After Japan, he is scheduled to visit Vietnam.