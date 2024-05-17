Gone are the days of full-coverage, matte lipsticks. The trend for lipstick has favored glossy, natural lips for a while now, and lip tints achieve this look effortlessly, with minimal skill required. Lip tints are buildable and stain the lips temporarily, fading naturally throughout the day with no need for reapplication.

Perfect for your own makeup bag or as a souvenir, Asian lip tints are particularly popular for how long-lasting and pretty they are, but there are so many products out there that the information is quite overwhelming. Here are five Japanese drugstore lip tints that are beloved in the cosmetics world, and genuinely live up to expectations.

1. Kate Lip Monster

Winning the Cosme 2022 Best Lipstick award, Kate’s Lip Monster has become the Asian beauty guru’s holy grail, and for good reason. The lipstick is pigmented and glides onto the lips effortlessly and stays on. Though classified as lipstick, Lip Monster stains the lips and feels more like a lip tint. The color doesn’t transfer onto your mask or cup, so you can go about your day without worrying about leaving a trail of pink.

2. Romand Juicy Lasting Tint

If you think lip glosses can’t be no-fuss, pigmented and long-lasting, Juicy Lasting Tint is here to change your mind. Romand (Stylized as Rom&nd) products are super popular in Asia, and their lip tints never disappoint. When applied, the Juicy Lasting Tint looks and feels like a hydrating lip gloss, but the color stays on and won’t budge. Its glossy-but-pigmented duality truly feels like witchcraft. We recommend getting hold of one (or several) at a nearby drugstore.

3. Canmake Muchi Puru Tint

People may come and go, but the Canmake Muchi Puru Tint won’t leave your side. The cute name is an onomatopoeia for “plump and glossy,” and it does give a slight tingling sensation customary of plumping glosses. The Muchi Puru tint is hydrating but also long-lasting, with a color that will stand by your side all day. Plus, like all Canmake products, this lip tint is affordable. Just beware that it is not retractable, so make sure to twist out only the amount you need.

4. Visee Nenmaku Fake Rouge

Visee has a few viral lip products, including Cosme’s 2023 Best Lipstick winner Nenmaku Fake Rouge. The line has a series of elegant pink and nude shades that blend seamlessly into the lips. The name means “membrane,” which sounds oddly scientific and literal, but it lives up to its name and glides onto the lips without leaving a heavy “lipstick” feel.

5. Clio Crystal Glam Tint

If you want to live your glossy cover girl fantasy, Clio’s Crystal Glam Tint is for you. One of the glossiest tints on the market, its high-shine gloss lasts even after patting down with a tissue. With a range of pretty shades, this product delivers a natural, your-lips-but-better look, perfect for the trendy “clean girl” aesthetic. Its only downside is that it’s not as long-lasting as other tints, so if you’re looking for a no-budge product, this might not be your go-to.

