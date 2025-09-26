Renowned for its luxury boutiques, world-class dining and refined nightlife, Ginza is one of Tokyo’s most iconic neighborhoods, and one of its best-kept secrets is Jidai, a sleek and stylish bar that offers a fresh take on Japanese hospitality.

Opened in 2024, Jidai — which means “era” — has quickly become a favorite among locals and discerning visitors alike. Perched above the city with a view that stretches toward Tokyo Bay, it blends sophistication and warmth; it’s designed to be a place where you can chat easily with people from all over the world. The drink menu features cocktails, spirits and non-alcoholic options — some served in beautifully crafted traditional vessels, adding a touch of cultural richness to every sip.

Multicultural Coexistence

The bar is run by Orzugul, an Uzbek-born entrepreneur and politician who first moved to Japan at the age of 21. (She prefers to go by her first name only.) She currently runs two drinking establishments and is an assembly member for the Setagaya City Council. One of her key phrases during the election campaign was “tabunka kyosei,” meaning “multicultural coexistence,” and that’s exactly what she wants to promote at Jidai.

“It’s a place where travelers, foreign residents and locals come together to share stories and enjoy a few drinks,” says Orzugul. “For those visiting Japan, there is also a great opportunity to learn more about the culture here. All our staff are bilingual, and they provide a kind of concierge service. Ask them anything about Japan, and they will do their best to advise you.”

Made in Japan

The staff at Jidai can connect guests with Japanese artisans, such as bladesmiths or kintsugi masters. They’re also extremely knowledgeable when it comes to drinks. From wine to whisky, everything on the menu is made in Japan, and if you’re unsure what to opt for, the bartenders will guide you based on your personal preferences.

“A lot of these drinks come in cups or glasses that use traditional Japanese crafts, such as Edo kiriko, a decorative cut glass made in Tokyo that’s characterized by bright colors, and Arita-yaki, which is renowned as Japan’s first porcelain,” says Orzugul. “We also have vessels with a yobitsugi style,” in which broken ceramics are repaired by joining together pieces from different vessels to create a new sense of harmony.

For Orzugul, Jidai is more than just a bar. She sees it as a community hub. Her goal is to foster social connections in a friendly and open environment, which connects to her broader aim as a politician: to break down barriers in Japan so that everyone can feel more welcome.

More Info

Find Bar Jidai on Instagram here.