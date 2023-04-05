The café culture in Japan is unlike any other in the world. Each coffee shop revolves around a theme and story, from ethical animal cafés to others featuring limited-edition items inspired by beloved franchises. It’s safe to say there’s a café out there for everyone.

As of late, biophilic cafés are becoming increasingly popular in Tokyo. These conceptual stores integrate natural elements like plants, water and sunlight into their architecture and interior design. Such spaces create an atmosphere for people to connect to nature, improve their productivity and enhance their mood, all while providing a sense of tranquility.

Those looking to spend a quiet afternoon with nature, a good book and a delicious drink should visit one of these seven biophilic design cafés in Tokyo.

Soraya

Soraya, located not too far from Monzennakacho Station on the Oedo and Tozai lines, was the first café I visited when I moved to Tokyo last year. And I keep coming back for more. Soraya oozes positive energy and is home to hundreds of plants. Visit to enjoy its creamy, delicious pasta, grilled sandwiches and savory desserts. For caffeine, opt for the brisk cold brew. The greenery, wooden interior, high ceilings and friendly staff are just a few things that you’ll love about this northeast Tokyo café.

Switch Coffee Tokyo K5

Switch Coffee is a spacious café with plenty of seating and good vibes. Located inside Hotel K5 in Nihonbashi, this café is a hub for coffee and nature lovers. Note that the menu is limited, and that people mainly come for the drip coffee and cappuccino. Make the most of your time here by surrounding yourself with plants and catching up with your friends, hot drink in hand.

Aoyama Flower Market Tea House

If you live anywhere in Japan, you may be familiar with Aoyama Flower Market, a specialized flower shop where you can browse and purchase botanical gifts for your loved ones (or yourself). There are a large number of stores across the country. It’s one of the most trusted places to buy bonkei, bouquets and plants of various kinds.

This flower shop also has three tea houses in Tokyo, specifically in Kichijoji, Akasaka and Aoyama. The Aoyama Flower Market Tea House locations are beautiful and relaxing places to enjoy herbal tea and sweet treats while bonding with nature. The flower-themed decor and bright ambiance add to the charm.

Uni (Inside Gyre.Food)

Located inside Omotesando’s Gyre complex, Uni is another chic and spacious café to visit if you love to surround yourself with plants. Taking up part of the building’s fourth floor, the space was designed by the minds at Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects. It incorporates natural elements such as earth, wood and greenery to create a Zen-like atmosphere.

Nomu Cafe

Nomu Cafe in Aoyama should be on every café lover’s bucket list when visiting Tokyo. It’s a Scandinavian-style café decorated with seasonal displays created by Tokyo-based flower artist Nicolai Bergmann. Here, customers can enjoy everything from fresh fruit smoothies and tea to salads and baked goods while admiring avant-garde hanging arrangements and floral centerpieces.

The Flower Apartment

At first glance, this last café might look like your run-of-the-mill flower shop. But head inside and you’ll not only find a place to buy flowers to bring home, but a cozy café as well. In addition to delicious coffee, The Flower Apartment has fun food items on the menu, including one they call the flower salad, a colorful dish that features edible flowers and tossed nuts.

