It’s not often you have the opportunity to sample food by one of Europe’s most acclaimed chefs in a private room in one of Tokyo’s top hotels. This month, however, some lucky foodies have that very chance. At Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, lauded Dutch chef Dennis Kuipers is creating some magnificent dishes in a private room within the hotel’s exceptional The Tavern – Grill & Lounge.

With only 14 people being served every night that the menu is being offered, it’s an intimate experience during which diners can see the chefs work up close and personal.

Kuipers previously worked as the executive chef at the two Michelin-starred Vinkeles restaurant at The Dylan Amsterdam hotel and will soon take up the same position at Le Pristine Tokyo, a restaurant scheduled to open this December at the newly built Hotel Toranomon Hills. Amiable and friendly, he takes great pride in serving the dishes to your table and stopping for a chat and photos in the dining space which sits on the 51st floor of the hotel.

French Fine Dining with a Dutch Flair

The tagline for this installment of The Secret Kitchen is “An atelier of locally sourced French fine dining cuisine with a Dutch flair” and the experience doesn’t disappoint with Kuipers and his small team of cooks taking great care to indulge your every whim. With a wine pairing option, the seven courses are a real gastronomic delight from start to finish.

“Immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of our atelier, where exceptional flavors and artistic presentations come together to create an unforgettable dining experience. Indulge in a feast for the senses as you navigate an exclusive menu filled with delectable creations that will leave you in awe,” is the message from Andaz Toranomon Hills.

After a welcome drink in The Tavern – Grill & Lounge’s bar area looking out onto Tokyo’s dazzling rooftops and landscape, the guests are ushered into the atelier space and welcomed into a real gourmand’s dream.

The Menu

The highlights of Kuipers’ menu include Hokkaido scallop, muscat, celery, kohlrabi, barilotto cheese, chawanmushi, caramelized onion, mussels and squid, plus the real star of the show: ravioli spinach, green asparagus, enoki, sea urchin, smoked eel Dutch style and verveine. The scallops, fresh and beautiful to look at, were superb and lifted the spirits on a rainy October evening.

Then there was the chawanmushi, an egg custard dish usually served at an izakaya, which was elevated to new heights with the inclusion of meaty and delicately flavored mussels. The ravioli, though, was the real show stopper. Vibrant and slightly spicy, it gave a slight culinary punch and really tied the meal together.

Other dishes included sweetbreads, fregula, green tomato, ras el hanout, lemon and a delicate and sumptuous dish of venison, chestnut, eryngii, molasses and mustard.

Every dish is a real showcase of French cuisine, Dutch twists and the best of Japanese ingredients. Go hungry and enjoy the gastronomic feast which Kuipers and his team craft in the same room. It’s a wonderful opportunity to see one of the world’s best chefs at work.

Find more information on the official website or send an email to [email protected].