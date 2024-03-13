Firstly, if you’ve just clicked on this article, we want to say, it’s OK. We understand and we won’t judge. Moreover, we’re here with you because who wouldn’t want to dive right into a pile of never-ending fries? Here’s everything you need to know about the “Drowning in Dipped Potatoes” 40-minute all-you-can-eat fries challenge at Wendy’s First Kitchen.

How to Apply for Wendy’s Fries Challenge

The challenge begins in late March. It will take place at the Shimokitazawa, Akebonobashi, Sakuragaoka and Iidabashi Wendy’s First Kitchen stores in Tokyo. To be part of the foodie action, you’ll first need to apply here (entry fee ¥1,500) and win the opportunity to be a participant via a lottery. Successful applicants will then be invited to one of the stores for the feast of their lives. Not one to leave a meal unbalanced, Wendy’s First Kitchen has thoughtfully included a Baconator USA set which comes with a medium-sized Wendy’s chili and a drink.

Following that, participants can order as much dipping potato (fries with a dipping sauce) or flavored potato (fries with dry seasoning added) as they can humanly consume. The retail price for a burger set with these add-ons is around ¥1,260, which means you’re only paying an extra ¥240 for the all-you-can-eat portion of the meal. Drink refills are also part of the deal, which we think will be necessary considering how much food you’ll be washing down. Lastly, participants will also receive a limited edition eco bag to commemorate this life-changing experience.

Ensuring All the Food Is Eaten

Is there a catch? Not really, but Wendy’s does have one reasonable request, which is to ensure all the food ordered is eaten. In fact, you can only order refills as long as you’ve eaten all the fries and finished your drink. Failure to do so may result in additional charges. The fast food chain has also added the ominous disclaimer of, “We are not responsible for accidents or poor health caused by eating too quickly or eating too much,” so please consume as responsibly as possible.

Full event information can be found here. The dates and times vary depending on the selected outlet. Please review the event details to ensure you’ll be able to attend should you be chosen.

