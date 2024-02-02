Looking back at the month of January, we’ve seen some incredible video games released and with that, some very cool Japan-based collaborations. Head down to Kyoto if you fancy a Tekken-themed cocktail or look up towards the skies for Genshin Impact x Tokyo Skytree. If your Apple devices need perking up, the Jujutsu Kaisen x Casetify collab has some sleek and minimalistic designs that don’t scream “otaku.” Finally, Ghost in The Shell celebrates February 3, 2024 as the start of “The Laughing Man Incident” arc in the anime from twenty years ago.

Get Ready for the Next Cocktail at This Tekken-Themed Liquor Store

From January 26th to February 25th, Shiraito Sake Brewery will be transformed into the Tekken Liquor Shop to commemorate the release of Tekken 8 as well as the 30th anniversary of the Tekken series.

Fighting game fans can expect a number of Tekken-themed drinks in the store to purchase and savor on the spot. On offer are cocktails inspired by Tekken characters, like the “Mishima” Junmai Ginjo made from peach liquor and pineapple juice, the Tekken 8 Cocktail with a vermouth base and cranberry juice and the Jun Cloudy Umeshu laced with a pleasant honey and ginger taste. Those that do not wish to drink can also take part in the Tekken experience, as there is hot tea and coffee available with the option to print a Tekken character on top of the whipped cream. Along with your beverages, you can enjoy a selection of typical Japanese bar snacks such as oden and motsuni.

Food and drinks aside, collectors shouldn’t miss this pop-up as there are many Tekken 8-themed merchandise available. There are character drink coasters and stickers, Tekken-themed craft beers, incense, clear files with character art from Tekken games of the past and even Tekken ema (wooden plaques typically used to write wishes at Japanese temples and shrines). As far as game merchandise goes, this is certainly one of the more unique collections we’ve seen. Perhaps most exciting of all is that fans also get to try Tekken 8 itself at Shiraito Sake Brewery, hopefully against some very friendly competition.

For more details about the Tekken Liquor Shop including location and opening hours, click here.

Head up to Tokyo Skytree for the Latest Genshin Impact Collab

Genshin Impact is soaring to even greater heights this year, taking up a pop-up residency at Tokyo Skytree. Titled “Blue Sky Adventure ~Guided by the Thunder Spirit,” the event, which began on January 17, runs until March 6 on various floors of the Tokyo Skytree Tembo Deck and Tembo Galleria. The main focus of the event is designated photo spots. These will feature well-known and loved Genshin Impact characters, so put on your best traveler outfit and get into selfie mode.

Also present is a themed cafe with menu items inspired by Genshin Impact. Fans of Charlotte and strawberries can have both in one drink with the sweet and cute strawberry smoothie, a perfect representation of the Cryo catalyst user. There’s also the sakura soda made with cherry blossom syrup, featuring Yae Miko, priestess of the Grand Narukami Shrine that sits among the cherry blossom trees. The most interesting looking of all is the blue lemonade drink with purple jelly. The two colors represent Childe’s visions and delusions. For those after a warm drink, you can also opt for a nice hot latte which comes with chibi latte art of Genshin Impact characters from Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma and Fontaine.

If you are stopping by, don’t miss the special screening of videos at the Tokyo Skytree Round Theater (Floor 350), so you can really see your favorite characters up in the skies. When you’re coming and going from Tokyo Skytree, remember to look out at it as special lighting will adorn the exterior of the building to add to the magical atmosphere. To commemorate the occasion, make sure to stop by the store on Floor 345 to pick up some stunning character tapestries, stickers, badges, acrylic keychains and candy boxes. The clear files depicting Childe, Yae Miko and Charlotte are perhaps the most breathtaking items, featuring images Tokyo Skytree in front of a clear blue sky backdrop.

Find out more information about the Genshin Impact x Tokyo Skytree collaboration here.

Jujutsu Kaisen Wants to Imprison your AirPods with This Casetify Collab

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen x Casetify collab will make your tech equal parts cursed and chic. This line up includes 19 pieces of accessories for your devices including iPhone and iPad cases, Apple Watch straps, phone lanyards, power banks and more.

While each piece is inspired by the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, some of the designs are such a subtle nod that it wouldn’t be amiss to see them even in a professional environment. We love how clean the cursed seal design is against the black iPhone cases, Macbook case and magnetic charger. For something even more understated, you could get the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College crest on a power bank or an AirPods Pro 2nd Generation case.

As for the hardcore fans who want to show off their fandom loud and proud, Casetify has got you covered with the bold Apple Pencil case shaped like Sukuna’s cursed finger.​​ Better yet, slip your AirPods into an inescapable pocket dimension via the Prison Realm case. With this statement-making collectible item, we guarantee you’ll never lose one side of your earphones ever again. Last but certainly not least, the Malevolent Shrine AirPods Max Case has some incredible details that are sure to turn heads while you’re on a walk in Shibuya.

The Jujutsu Kaisen x Casetify Collection will go on sale starting January 31. You can purchase the items online at the official Casetify website or at select locations around Japan.

Commemorate Ghost In The Shell’s “The Laughing Man Incident” for February 2024

You know time is flying by when fictional futuristic dates are starting to line up with current timelines of the world. Case in point, it is now officially February 2024. Fans of Ghost in The Shell: Stand Alone Complex might recognize this very iconic month and year combination as it marks the beginning of when “The Laughing Man” first appeared in the world of the anime on February 3, 2024. He later becomes a central plot point in the first season of the series. To commemorate this date and the 20th year anniversary of the Ghost in The Shell franchise, various digital and physical activations are taking place all themed around “The Laughing Man Incident.”

Several merchandise collaborations have already been announced on the official website, including a giveaway by Geeks Rule, T-shirts and sweaters by Subciety and a pop-up at Seekbase in Akihabara. Aside from that, starting today, the original omnibus Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex is available for just three days on YouTube via the Emotion Label Channel and Full☆Anime TV. There is also a sold-out special event happening at the Human Trust Cinema Shibuya on February 3, the exact date that The Laughing Man appears on live television in the anime.

Who is The Laughing Man?

The Laughing Man represents the main antagonist of season one of Ghost in The Shell: Stand Alone Complex and is a reoccurring character. He is the ultimate hacker, having hijacked video streams and cybernetic brains and is even capable of removing his image from an individual’s artificial eyes. The logo of The Laughing Man is an animated image of a smiling figure wearing a cap. Around it is a quote from J.D. Salinger’s The Catcher in the Rye. The character’s name is taken from Salinger’s short story, “The Laughing Man,” which was originally published in The New Yorker.

