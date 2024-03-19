Get ready for a red-hot summer alongside excellent music with Summer Sonic 2024. The annual music festival takes place on August 17 and 18 in both Chiba and Osaka, Japan. Much like previous years, the 2024 festival features a revolving line-up, with several acts performing one day in Osaka, the next in Chiba and vice versa. Here’s a look at some of the international and local names that will be gracing the various stages.

Måneskin to Headline Summer Sonic 2024

When it comes to big names in the music world, few can compare to Italian rock band Måneskin, who will be headlining in both Chiba and Osaka. Alternative rap fans can also “Flex Up” for Lil Yachty and his verses that transcend the boundaries of hip-hop. Locals will, no doubt, be excited to see Gen Hoshino, who is back after a successful 2023 for this year’s Chiba line-up. The singer-songwriter is most known for his song “Kigeki” (“Comedy”), which was one of the ending themes for the anime, Spy x Family. Over in Kansai, Vaundy will take the stage as one of Japan’s leading young artists, having composed tracks for the likes of Chainsaw Man, One Piece and more.

Other rock acts you don’t want to miss include Bring Me The Horizon and Hoobastank, who will play at both venues. The latter’s performance should be particularly special as it will mark the 20th anniversary of the band’s chart-topping hit “The Reason.” From Japan, the likes of Imase, Creepy Nuts and Atarashii Gakko! are names to look out for. Some are making their debut at the festival.

The latest lineup can be found here. More names are likely to be added.

How to Get Tickets for Summer Sonic 2024

Tickets for Summer Sonic 2024 can be purchased directly from this website. At the time of writing, only Creativeman 3A Members are able to purchase one-day and platinum tickets. Advance tickets with benefits are also available for two days only.

One-day and platinum tickets open on March 20 at 12 p.m., while general release tickets go on sale from May 25. Platinum tickets come with benefits such as an exclusive viewing area, cloakrooms, private restrooms, lounges and more.

