Hikaru Utada has announced the release of a new anniversary album, Science Fiction, alongside details of an upcoming Japan tour.

Hikaru Utada’s New Album Celebrates Her Career

The non-binary singer’s distinctive voice and evolving sound has captivated audiences across the world for over 25 years, since the release of First love, back in 1998. Their most recent album, Bad Mode, received rave reviews from outlets such as Pitchfork and even made Tokyo Weekender’s own “Best Albums Released in 2022” year-end list. Including collaborations from producers ranging from EDM’s Skrillex and PC Music’s A.G. Cook to Floating Points, the album was an embrace of popular music from one of its veterans.

Science Fiction is a greatest hits compilation album, celebrating Utada’s 25th anniversary in the industry, although technically it has been 26 years.

Utada’s newest offering boasts 26 tracks. There is one new song, plus 11 re-records or exclusive mixes. It features some of her most famous tracks, including “First Love” (2022 mix), “Automatic” (2024 mix) and “Addicted to You” (re-record). The new album is slated for release on April 10, 2024, and the CD is currently available for pre-order.

Science Fiction Tour

Those who purchase the CD will be granted an exclusive access code to the tour presale, which starts on July 13 in Fukuoka and ends on September 1 at Yokohama K Arena. The tour sees six dates in the Kanto region, including Saitama, Yoyogi and Yokohama, as well as two dates each in Fukuoka, Miyagi and Osaka. Those wishing to attend a date on the tour first need to apply through its official app. Tickets will then be allocated on a lottery-style basis.

For more information, visit the official Hikaru Utada tour website.

Science Fiction Tracklist

The order is not yet confirmed.

Naniirodemonai Hana (A Flower of No Color)

New song *title TBA

Addicted To You (Re-recording)

traveling (Re-recording)

Hikari (Re-recording)

Automatic (2024 Mix)

Beautiful World (2024 Mix)

Can You Keep A Secret? (2024 Mix)

COLORS (2024 Mix)

First Love (2022 Mix)

Flavor Of Life -Ballad Version- (2024 Mix)

Goodbye Happiness (2024 Mix)

Prisoner Of Love (2024 Mix)

SAKURA Drops (2024 Mix)

Anata

Kimini Muchuu

Gold -Mata Au Hi Made-

Time

Nijikan Dake no Vacance featuring Sheena Ringo

Hatsukoi

BAD MODE

Hanataba wo Kimi ni

Michi

Letters

One Last Kiss

[Bonus Track] Somewhere Near Marseilles (Sci-Fi Edit)

