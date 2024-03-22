It’s been a good year for Studio Ghibli and its latest film, The Boy and the Heron. Not only did it take home Best Animated Feature Film at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 and Best Animated Film at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), it rocked the world film industry when it completed its hat-trick victory just over a week ago via its Best Animated Feature Oscar win. Soon, people around the world (from most countries at least) will be able to enjoy the magical movie from their homes, thanks to Netflix.

No Date Set Yet

The subscription video-on-demand service has extended its partnership with GKids (the official North American distribution arm of Studio Ghibli) for a worldwide deal to also distribute the Oscar-winning film, plus 22 additional Studio Ghibli movies, on its platform. The official Netflix premiere date is yet to be confirmed. Other films that are available on the streaming platform include Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Kiki’s Delivery Service and more.

The catch? Unfortunately, there is one, and quite a big one at that. The way regional licensing agreements work means that this will only be available to Netflix regions outside the US and Japan.

If you are in Japan, however, there is a special perk — Studio Ghibli is letting you be part of The Boy and the Heron Oscar-winning celebrations. The little golden statuette has made its way to Ghibli Park. Located inside the Grand Warehouse, the trophy is set to be on display until August 2024. You won’t be able to touch it or imitate receiving the coveted prize, but you’re free to take photos of it.

