Here’s a headline we’re as surprised to be writing as you probably are to be reading. Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow the Hedgehog in the upcoming film, Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Based on his lore, Shadow carries the burden of revenge after witnessing the death of his best friend but ends up keeping his promise to her to protect the world. In the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, Shadow is often depicted as an antihero with good intentions who often clashes with Sonic due to his determination to do whatever it takes to accomplish his goals.

About Sonic The Hedgehog 3

This upcoming action-adventure comedy film is the third installment to the films which began with Sonic the Hedgehog in 2020 and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 2022. Reeves joins an already star-studded cast of voice actors, including Jim Carry as Dr. Eggman, Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Idris Elba as Knuckles. Although Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was announced way back in February 2022, incidents such as the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike have resulted in delays to production. At the moment, the film is planning its theatrical release for December 20 2024. We’ll be sure to keep everyone posted once we’ve heard the official dates for movie theaters in Japan.

Keanu Reeves in Video Games

While the inclusion of Keanu Reeves might seem like an unusual one, this is far from the John Wick actor’s first digital role. In the past, Reeves has lent his voice to roles in animation films such as Toy Story 4 and DC League of Super-Pets. Over in gaming, he has reprised his role as Neo in several of the Matrix video games. However, he’s best known for his voice and motion capture work for one of the key characters of Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Silverhand.

