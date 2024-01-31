We’ve recently found out we can have our cake and eat it too. Well, more like eat the cake and keep the anime-themed can. Cake.jp is an online seller specializing in cute cakes and sweets with over a million customers at the time of writing. This company sells various sweets, but it has perfected one particular product: layered cake in a can.

Technically, it’s a plastic container resembling a drink can, complete with a metallic top. Cake.jp has several collaboration products with anime, such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, just to name the major ones. The Evangelion cakes, however, are what we’re most excited about.

Evangelion Cakes Lineup

The Evangelion cakes in a can come in different colors and flavors to match the main characters. There are originally designed stickers on them and people purchasing them online also get a metal spoon with a charm designed like the character on your cake. The sticker is removable, and the can is reusable.

You can choose from the three main characters in Evangelion: Shinji Ikari, Asuka Langley and Rei Ayanami, as well as each of their mecha that they pilot. To correspond with their colors, Shinji’s cake is blueberry flavored, Asuka’s cake is orange flavored, and Rei’s cake is lemon flavored. There are also occasionally other character cakes on offer. Make sure to check the current stock on the Cake.jp website’s Evangelion section to find out. You can order the cakes online to be delivered frozen anywhere in Japan.

Evangelion Cake-Selling Robots

Cake.jp is bringing its Evangelion desserts closer to fans with its own cake-selling robots — vending machines. In July 2023, the first dedicated Evangelion cake vending machine was placed at Terminal 2 of Tokyo International Airport (Haneda). The placement is thought out and aimed at overseas visitors, to give them a sweet surprise as soon as they arrive in Tokyo. The vending machine itself is designed to be a good photo spot too. This machine stocks the three main Evangelion characters, plus Kaworu Nagisa, a side character from Evangelion 2.

The second Evangelion cake vending machine was installed in Yokohama in December 2023, on the sixth floor of Edion Yokohama West Exit Main Store. To keep things interesting, this vending machine offers slightly different Evangelion cakes. While the machine at Haneda Airport, as well as the online store, offer separate cake cans for the pilots and the mecha unit, the Yokohama vending machine combines the pilots and mechas in one image. This machine stocks one additional character design, Mari Illustrious Makinami, who first appeared in the film Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance.

Additionally, there’s a gacha element to the Yokohama Evangelion vending machine. There is a mystery button and if you press it, you get one of the items at random.

The Haneda Airport Evangelion vending machine cakes cost ¥1,200 a piece. The Yokohama vending machine cakes cost ¥1,000 a piece.

All cakes are frozen, containing 250ml of cake. Cake.jp recommends consuming the cake within 24 hours after thawing.

