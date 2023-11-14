There seems to be no shortage of anime coming to Netflix and these next couple of months are looking no different. Including classic video game adaptations, more Pokémon and an animated version of a cult film from 2010, we take a look at what Netflix has to offer as 2023 draws to a close.

Onimusha

Based on Capcom’s hit game from 1997, Onimusha is a retelling of Japan’s Sengoku period (1467-1603) via historical figures gifted with supernatural powers. In this series, viewers follow the journey of Miyamoto Musashi, a swordsman tackling a secret quest. Imbued with the magical powers of the “Oni Gauntlet,” his journey sees him taking on both humans and demons alike.

This production spared no expense with the likes of Shinya Sugai (Dragon’s Dogma) and Takashi Miike (Audition) holding director roles. Animation studio Sublimation also puts its skills to the test with a distinctive blend of 3D CGI characters against intricate hand-drawn backgrounds. On top of all that, you have the terrific opening song titled “The Loneliest” by Italian rock band Måneskin. Onimusha was released on November 2, 2023.

Blue Eye Samurai

Another historical anime came out this month in the form of Blue Eye Samurai, an adventure story about Mizu, a mixed-race ronin whose life’s goal is to exact revenge. Developed by French animation house, Blue Spirit, viewers can expect captivating visuals and a detailed plot driven by the production team’s research on the Edo period (1603-1867).

Blue Eye Samurai was created and written by husband-and-wife duo Amber Noizumi and Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049). Adding their voices to the anime are a stellar cast of actors, including the likes of George Takei (Star Trek), Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), Masi Oka (Heroes) and Kenneth Branagh (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets). Blue Eye Samurai was released on November 3, 2023.

Akuma Kun

Derived from Shigeru Mizuki’s 1960s manga series of the same name, Akuma Kun tells the tale of a child prodigy that is born every 10,000 years. With the objective of creating a utopian paradise for all humans, Akuma Kun turns to summoning demons and controlling them to do his bidding.

Several adaptations of the manga have been produced over the years, each with a different “Akuma Kun” from a different time period. This Netflix series takes place 30 years after the 1989 television one, with boy genius Ichiro Umoregi as Akuma Kun. It was released on November 9, 2023.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

A name that truly needs no introduction is Scott Pilgrim, a graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley that will now get its very first anime adaptation in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Developed by anime house Science Saru and produced by O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, the series promises to take on a new and adventurous direction that still pays homage to the original books.

Many of the main cast from the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will be reprising their voice roles for the anime, such as Michael Cera (Superbad) as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ahsoka) as Ramona Flowers and Chris Evans (Fantastic Four) as Lucas Lee. And for music fans, the original score is by Anamanaguchi. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is slated for release on November 17, 2023.

Onmyoji Onmyoji follows the tale of Abe no Seimei, an eccentric master in Japanese cosmology who utilizes his metaphysical abilities to solve mysteries that bridge the human world with the demon one. Alongside his aide Minamoto Hiromasa, the two leverage their array of spells and powers of divination to keep the malevolent spirits at bay. This anime is based on Baku Yumemakura’s historical fantasy novel series of the same name and features exceptional visuals. Notable Japanese voice actors include Daisuke Namikawa (Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle) and Shintaro Asanuma (Violet Evergarden). Onmyoji is scheduled for release on November 28, 2023.

My Daemon

Penned by horror writer and filmmaker Hirotaka Adachi (better known as Otsuichi), My Daemon focuses on the life and adventures of Kento, who discovers a daemon creature named Anna after a nuclear blast causes Earth and hell to overlap. The two become close and must team up after Kento’s mother becomes involved in an accident.

My Daemon features incredibly detailed designs by Thai-based Studio Igloo that balance the sense of wonder in a new world with macabre elements from what is a hellish background. Miyuri Shimabukuro (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury) and Kokoro Kikuchi (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) make up the core voice acting cast of this series. My Daemon is due to be released on November 23, 2023.

Pokémon Concierge

Pokémon Concierge has been on every budding Pokémon trainer’s mind ever since the show was first announced back in February this year. This stop-motion anime series follows a girl named Haru, who works as a concierge at a Pokémon resort that’s aimed at providing rest and relaxation for trainers and their Pokémon.

In collaboration with Dwarf Studios, the program promises an entirely new visual and storytelling approach that is uplifting and therapeutic for its audience. As far as actual Pokémon go, Psyduck has been the most heavily teased, but we’re certain a medley of fan favorites as well as newer Pokémon types will be highlighted in this series. Pokémon Concierge is expected to be released in December 2023.