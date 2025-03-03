In exciting news for volleyball anime fans worldwide, the popular sports series Haikyu!! has officially announced two new sequel anime projects that will continue the story of Karasuno High School’s volleyball team.

Haikyu!!: VS The Little Giant

The first project, titled “Haikyu!!: VS The Little Giant,” will be a theatrical film adaptation focusing on the highly anticipated match between Karasuno and Kamomedai High Schools. This pivotal matchup has been eagerly awaited by fans, as it features protagonist Shoyo Hinata facing off against his idol, The Little Giant.

Haikyu!!: The Place Where Monsters Go

The second project is “Haikyu!!: The Place Where Monsters Go,” which will be released as a separate anime adaptation. This installment will cover the intense battle between Fukurodani Academy and Mujinazaka High School, showcasing the talents of fan-favorite character Kotaro Bokuto and his team.

Series Background

Haikyu!! first began as a manga series by Haruichi Furudate in 2012, serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The story follows Shoyo Hinata, a short but determined volleyball player who dreams of becoming like his idol, a player known as “The Little Giant.” The series chronicles Hinata’s journey with the Karasuno High School volleyball team as they aim to reach the national tournament.

The manga quickly gained popularity for its dynamic action sequences, well-developed characters and realistic portrayal of the sport. This success led to an anime adaptation by Production I.G in 2014, which has since become renowned for its fluid animation and faithful adaptation of the source material.

The Franchise’s Success and What’s Next

These announcements come following the conclusion of the original manga series, which ended in 2020 after an eight-year run. The Haikyu!! anime adaptation has already produced four successful seasons, with the latest season covering the match between Karasuno and Inarizaki High School. The Haikyu!! franchise has maintained strong popularity since its debut, with over 70 million copies of the manga in circulation worldwide. Beyond the anime and manga, the series has expanded into light novels, video games, stage plays and various merchandise.

While specific release dates and additional production details have not yet been revealed, the anime’s official website promises fans that more information will be released in the near future. These new projects are expected to maintain the high-quality animation and storytelling that have made the series a standout in the sports anime genre.

Fans can keep up with any new updates on Haikyu!!’s official website.