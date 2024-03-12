New spring, new blossoms, new fashion looks. Every March and every August, Rakuten Tokyo Fashion Week showcases exciting new collections by both established designers and newcomers to watch. Joining the fashion behemoths that are Paris, Milan, London and New York, Tokyo’s fashion week is a bit smaller but an equally stylish affair. Spread across venues in Shibuya, Omotesando, Harajuku, Roppongi and more, Rakuten Tokyo Fashion Week is serving fashionable looks from March 10 to March 16, 2024, and we at Tokyo Weekender are picking our favorite moments from the runway, the audience and the street fashionistas.

Tokyo Fashion Week Opening Event

Dear reader, we’ll need you to put aside the traumatic scenes from The Devil Wears Prada and the like, because Rakuten Tokyo Fashion Week is keeping the vibes effortlessly mellow. The opening party was an elegant evening of sparkling sake, fabulous yet laid-back fashionistas and a poetically beautiful film and installation. And we absolutely loved it.

The looks of the attendees made a perfect capsule of Tokyo’s diverse fashion. We saw kimono outfits with a touch of that Harajuku Romanticism, dapper suits to strut in Otemachi while getting a latte, leather strap accessorized blazers for a Shinjuku Nichome night out and more.

Fashion Prize of Tokyo 2024

To kick off Rakuten Tokyo Fashion Week, the opening party also featured Masu (stylized as MASU), the award-winning brand of “Fashion Prize of Tokyo 2024.” This prize, hosted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japan Fashion Week Organization (JFWO), is aimed at supporting designers based in Tokyo so they will be able to go global. Designer Shinpei Goto, the man behind Masu, exhibited his latest collection that was previously presented in Paris. Having the mannequins seated among the event attendees brought the ready-to-wear collection even closer to the public.

We were big fans of the sparkly pieces and the teardrop face jewelry. If you see the TW team “crying” around Tokyo, look twice, we might just be wearing teardrop jewelry influenced by Masu.

TW is attending a selection of runway shows this week, so make sure to check in again. We’ll be adding more photos and thoughts about the Rakuten Tokyo Fashion Week Spring 2024.

