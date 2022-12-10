10 Things To Do in Tokyo This Week: December 5–11

There’s plenty to keep you occupied in Tokyo this week, including winter illumination events, art exhibitions, a burlesque show, live music and more.

Vegan Market JP and the Hive are holding a Vegan Christmas Market again after a successful market in 2021 with over 700 attendees. The market will have a wide variety of vegan food and drinks, cruelty-free gifts, live music and a raffle-style charity table. For more information on the local businesses involved, check out Vegan Market JP’s Instagram profile.

When: Dec 11

Tokyo Dome City’s illuminations are one of the most spectacular and interactive light shows of the season. You’ll find magnificent tunnels of lights, a giant Christmas tree and dozens of winter-inspired sculptures scattered around the area. This year’s theme is “picture perfect illuminations.”

When: Until Feb 28, 2023

Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo presents the solo exhibition of Sadamasa Motonaga: “Triangle, Circle, Square” to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the birth of the artist.

There have been many projects and exhibitions organized nationwide throughout the year. This exhibition will feature 15 paintings produced between 1990 and 1999 presented at the gallery’s Tokyo space.

When: Until Feb 18, 2023

Hino Hiruko, the choreographer of the internationally acclaimed theatre company Gekidan Kaitaisha, and Luke Macaronas, an experimental performance maker from Australia, have joined forces to create a queer burlesque performance for Yokohama Performing Arts Meeting (YPAM) Fringe.

The performance is inspired by the history of show girls and burlesque in 1980s Japan, when many experimental butoh dancers, including Hiruko, worked as showgirls and strippers in order to make a living. Combining stories and dances from this era with original choreography and writing, Real Thing draws on the intersecting histories of butoh and burlesque in order to examine sexuality and desire through performance.

When: Dec 6–7

Ewelina Skowrońska, Sophie Leddick and Kioto Aoki are exhibiting together, contemplating the themes of busy life and the meaning of home.

Skowrońska is a Polish visual artist developing her practice in the fields of images and objects through the use of printmaking, drawings, ceramics and video animation.

Leddick is an interdisciplinary artist whose work is based in performance, film, video and costume.

Aoki is an artist and educator using the analog image and image-making process

in photography and cinema.

When: Dec 10–25

Mutek (stylized as MUTEK), the Canadian-born music and electronic arts festival, is set to host its seventh Japan edition, featuring globally renowned acts including techno legend Pantha du Prince and artist Ryoji Ikeda as well as local stalwarts such as Kopy and Occa.

The five-day festival features a conference with participating artists and local organizations, alongside groundbreaking audiovisual performances. Other acts include Myriam Bleau, Byetone and Hatis Noit who will be performing with artist Yuma Kishi.

When: Dec 7–9

More Than Music hosts live music events on the first Thursday of every month at Whiz Cafe. This stylish ca​fé located in Kanda has the relaxed atmosphere that suits MTM’s favorite solo artists.

Stefano ‘Stèv’ Fagnani and Zuma are the highlighted live acts of the night.

The former is an Italian producer, sound designer and developer working across the fields of electronic music, multimedia and creative software.

Zuma with a dot, is a Tokyo-based DJ and producer that dwells in all types of vibes. His signature sound combines the vitality of the Tokyo metropolis and the chilled experimental groove unique to his native Californian upbringing.

When: Dec 8

A one-of-a-kind Christmas-decorated space, Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa’s seasonal event will be held under the theme of “Sea of Stars.” Digital technology will be used to create an exciting Christmas space that fuses images of stars and ornaments with living creatures. This year, visitors can enjoy a “Dolphin Performance” that depicts different Christmas moments during the day and night, an aquarium exhibit that links to the constellations, a café bar that looks like a gift box and other Christmas-inspired content throughout the venue.

When: Until Dec 25

Okawachiyama in Imari City is a hidden kiln village surrounded by nature. The Hataman Touen brand inherited traditional Nabeshima techniques while boldly taking on the challenge of creating new products for the next generation. In this exhibition, you’ll be able to see various products that Hataman Touen has produced since its founding in 1926, showcasing the transition of its succession and innovation throughout the years.

When: Until Dec 17

Celebrating its 16th anniversary in 2022, Tokyo German Village’s illumination event is a union of light and music. Walk under a river of lights, spot the different characters sculpted in the fields and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate. This illumination is definitely worth the trip.

When: Until Mar 19, 2023