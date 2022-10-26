Peek Inside the TW September-October 2022 Issue Party

To celebrate TW’s latest issue starring activist and architect Kaede Sari on the cover, photographed by the talented Solène Ballesta, we teamed up with More Than Music (MTM) for another exciting TW September-October 2022 issue party. MTM brought the music and TW brought the ‘more.’

Drag Performance by Haus von Schwarz

One of Tokyo’s most diverse and unique drag houses, Haus von Schwarz performs dark goth drag. Instead of copying the now mainstream drag style of over-the-top femininity, Haus von Schwarz forges its own path. Playing with the grotesque and taboo, reclaiming the queerness of drag, these queens slay on stage — both metaphorically and as part of the act. They subvert the subversive and carve out their own dark and fabulous dominion.

At the TW September-October 2022 issue party they wowed everyone again, after having performed at TW Proud Voices event back in June 2022. You can read more about them in the TW September-October 2022 issue.

The house mother Nattmara and house father Verik performed, alongside their drag children: Le Horla, Stefani St. Sl*t, Angel Heart and Julia Your-Makeup-Is-Terrible.

Music by Nowheres

The drag show was followed by some excellent gloom and alternative music by the band Nowheres. We would describe them as having elements of The Cure and New Order, while the band members themselves describe their music simply as “on fire” and “an emo skeleton on a motorcycle.”

Nowheres’ catchy and repetitive lyrics combined with awesome guitar strumming sent everyone into a hypnotic mood.

Art by Lin Syouki and Aries Art

The event was rounded up with great art from the Tokyo scene. In this instance, it was the dreamy fantastical world of traditional Chinese calligraphy as well as 3D NFT art by Lin Syouki and the geometric paintings of Aries City.

And the Wonderful People

Photos by David McGinty (unless indicated otherwise).