9 Things To Do in Tokyo This Week: October 3–10

This is a fun-packed week with a three-day weekend at the end of it. Everybody is invited to our September-October issue party where you can dance to your heart’s content. Alternatively, check out some of the city’s top exhibitions or get in early on some Halloween celebrations.

TW’s latest issue has dropped, starring activist and architect Kaede Sari on the cover, photographed by the talented Solène Ballesta. To celebrate the launch, we are teaming up with More Than Music for another exciting party. This is your chance to pick up a copy of the magazine and mingle with the TW team and some of our recent interviewees.

Haus von Schwarz will perform their dark goth drag on stage. There will also be a live performance by the band Nowheres.

When: Oct 8 | More Info

MTM Presents will showcase talented underground artists Yowamushi Club, The Shamisenists, E.L.L. and Good Moon in a night to remember. Yowamushi Club explores new sounds in their work and use that to craft original songs. The Shamisenists defy genres and E.L.L. play groovy rhythms that turn everyone in the room into bobbleheads. Finally, Good Moon are a pair of brothers who produce an eclectic mix of pop rock and hip-hop.

When: Oct 7 | More Info

This event, which mixes music with stand-up comedy, will showcase comedian and musician Chalice and singer-songwriter Mio. Chalice performs not just as a comedian, but as Afrodyty, bringing an original touch to the R&B genre whether in a full band or solo on a prerecorded beat. Mio is a solo acoustic singer-songwriter.

When: Oct 9 | More Info

In this roast battle, comedians attempt to outwit each other in hilarious insult matches. The audience should be prepared for harsh jokes at this fast-paced, high-energy comedy show. It’s a roast so there will be burns. Since the jokes may be offensive, only adults can attend.

When: Oct 7 | More Info

Javier Corso, a photographer whose work has appeared in National Geographic, and his production company Oak Stories hold a photo exhibition highlighting the Matagi, traditional hunters in the highlands of northern Honshu. Between 2017 and 2019, they traveled to Akita and Yamagata prefectures to capture the life of Matagi hunters. The exhibition is organized with the support of the Embassy of Spain in Tokyo.

The exhibition opening is on October 6 and is open to the public.

When: Oct 6-28 | More Info