10 Things To Do in Tokyo this Week: October 17–23

There’s plenty to keep you occupied in Tokyo this week, including Halloween-themed events, art exhibitions and music performances. Here’s what to look out for in Japan’s capital over the seven days.

Pullman Tokyo Tamachi is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a bang. This October, the hotel is hosting a live performance event held in collaboration with Rakuza, an NFT marketplace for Japanese anime and manga, featuring the calligraphy artist Bisen Aoyagi and manga live painter Shinnosuke Uchida.

This event will feature live performances by two globally acclaimed artists. It’s an open event for visitors and in-house guests. You can enjoy an exhibition of celluloid paintings of representative Japanese animation such as “Ghibli” at Junction on the second floor. Uchida’s original artwork can be seen at the Executive Lounge on the ninth floor.

When: Oct 21 | More Info

Spy x Family, the super popular anime taking Japan and the world by storm, returned with new episodes on October 2. Pronto is joining the hype with a special limited-edition menu developed in collaboration with the anime.

The café offers three special drinks and three pasta dishes, one for each family member from the anime. Anya inspired a strawberry chocolate milk drink, dad Lloyd a fruit citrus tea and mom Yor has a bright red juice representing her. More original drinks are to be announced later.

When: Until Nov 13 | More Info

HULS Gallery Tokyo will hold the solo exhibition of Seiji Ito of Jinshu Touen, a traditional craftsman of Tokoname ware. This exhibition will be his first in about two years. He has set himself the goal of making teapots with the aim of achieving even greater perfection. He challenged himself to create teapots that complement specific types of tea leaves. Please enjoy each and every one of the tea utensils he put his heart into making.

When: Until Oct 29 | More Info

Customers can indulge in Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Halloween Afternoon Tea Takeout Box for spooky celebrations at home. It consists of a two-tier takeout box set with 12 Halloween-themed sweets and savory items. The quantity is limited.

The top tier has eight sweets, including cute ghosts and pumpkin macarons. The bottom tier has four savory items, including a luxurious voodoo lobster roll made with bamboo charcoal bun and a black-eyed pea salad. The box is available for delivery to places that are within 5 kilometers of Nishi-Azabu. People can make reservations online, by phone or in person at Fiorentina Pastry Boutique.

When: Until Oct 29 | More Info

Celebrating its ninth year, Brightness is holding its annual music festival. There will be a diversity of performances from major to local indie artists. Enjoy the gorgeous seaside view with the industrial scape plus great music and art for the two-day festival.

When: Oct 22-23 | More Info

Foodies and Halloween lovers can enjoy afternoon tea with a dark and spooky theme for a limited time this year. Customers can try seven types of sweets and three types of savory treats modeled after poisoned apples, graves, ghosts, crosses and pumpkins. Notable menu items include the “Poison Apple Mousse,” which is a caramel apple mousse with cinnamon cream and the “Pure Black Ghost Cream Puff,” which is stuffed with a pumpkin custard-filled cream and topped with a ghost.

When: Until 31 | More Info

Eight creators have designed works expressing the future of the three Tokyo shopping areas: Nakano Broadway, Nakano Sun Mall and Akihabara Shopping Arcade. The overarching theme is “Retro Future City.” The works are being exhibited throughout the three shopping areas in October, using flags and banners. Original trading cards featuring shopkeepers and stores in the shopping arcades are also being created and displayed at each store.

When: Until Oct 31 | More Info

Tokyo Festival is a comprehensive urban arts festival that is held every fall around Ikebukuro. The festival aims to connect with the world through Tokyo’s rich and diverse arts and culture scene. While showcasing the appeal of Tokyo’s arts and culture in an easy-to-understand manner, the festival also aims to enhance Tokyo’s own creative capabilities. There will be various plays and performances suited for a wide audience.

When: Until Dec 11 | More Info

Haus of Gaishoku’s monthly Beauty Blenda event is a cabaret of talented performers from around the world. The show features everything from contortionists and pole dancers to voguers and electro dancers along with drag queens and kings. From the humor of the drag queen MCs to the beauty of the diverse performances, it’s a show that everyone will love.

When: Oct 22 | More Info

Indulge in a few glasses of bubbly while enjoying a stunning panoramic view of Tokyo’s cityscape, including Tokyo Tower, Tokyo Skytree and Rainbow Bridge. The Champagne Free Flow plan at Hilton Tokyo Odaiba allows you to drink as much as you like for 90 minutes for ¥8,900 (including tax and service charge). As well as Moët, guests also have various wine options as well as beer, highball and soft drinks.

When: Until Oct 30 | More Info