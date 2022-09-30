TW Social: What We Got Up To in July and August 2022

JAPAN’S NO.1 ENGLISH LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE
CONNECT WITH US
By David Schneider
By Nora Westgeest
By Weekender Editor
By Matthew Hernon
By Melissa Ge
This month, we check in on the community to see what everyone is doing to stay connected.
This month, we check in on the community to see what everyone is doing to stay connected after a long absence from Tokyo's vibrant social scene.
We check in on the community to see what everyone is doing to stay connected after a long absence from Tokyo's vibrant social scene.
This month, we check in on the community to see what everyone is doing to stay connected after a long absence from Tokyo's vibrant social scene
From wine and whiskey to soju and mezcal, alcoholic beverages around the world come with a wealth of culture. Japan is no different with more than 1,000 years of history of producing…
By Zoria Petkoska
One of Japan’s biggest ‘water castles’ – castles built by the sea and usually equipped with a dedicated entrance for ships – is Takamatsu Castle, which overlooks the city of Takamatsu in…
By Lisandra Moor
Shimabara Peninsula as we know it today is the product of developments following the 1991 eruption of volcano Mount Unzen. While the event is perhaps the most well-known fact about the region…
On a quest to find a unique gift or keepsake to pass down to the next generation? Look no further than the long-established JackRoad, your one-stop luxury-goods shop, be you local resident…