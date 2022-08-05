5 Things To Do in Tokyo This Week: August 22–28

The month of August is slowly but surely flying past our eyes. But fret not, the summer spirit is not going away anytime soon. Enjoy the season as if it’s your last with these cool summer festivals, live performances and more.

The festival will feature a team performance dance contest consisting of 6,000 performers from around Japan competing for first place. There will be a parade along the avenue within Yoyogi Park that links the park to Shibuya from 10am to 6pm on both days and a parade down Omotesando Dori on Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Close to a million visitors are expected to attend.

The event will end at 8pm on Saturday and 5:30pm on Sunday.

As one of the most popular Bon Odori events, the Koenji Awa Odori will take place around Koenji Station in late August. The festival began in 1957 to revitalize local shops, but has grown to include over 10,000 dancers and a million spectators. Dancers located in eight areas will start performing at the same time along with various instruments such as the flute, shamisen, chime and taiko drums. They will move through town in the shape of the number eight, an auspicious number in Japanese culture.

The Koenji Awa Odori Stage Performance will take place over the course of two days this year. Customers can purchase tickets to watch various Awa dance performances at the Za Koenji Theatre, taking place on two different stages and each performance is split into three parts. The performances will feature dancers in colorful costumes drumming, playing the flute, chanting and singing.

Foodies will enjoy this festival. Visitors can try local delicacies from Hokkaido to Kyushu. Some stalls will also sell international food such as roasted chicken from France, pad thai from Thailand and fried noodles from China. They can also enjoy dancing, performances and live music.

More Than Music will be putting on an art and music event with music by Robert Taira Wilson and Kenzo White, alongside visual art by Masayoshi Ninomiya. Audience members will enjoy the melodies and emotional undertones of Wilson’s work and the dreamy, radio-ready songs by White in his last show before the talented vocalist returns to Germany. Guests can look at Masayoshi’s fantasy and comic book artworks as they listen to the music.

