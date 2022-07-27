5 New Pop-up Shops to Check Out in Tokyo This August

Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe, reduce your carbon footprint, or are on the hunt for the perfect festival season accessory, pop-up shops are a great way to discover up-and-coming brands or get your hands on limited-edition items from established ones. Most Tokyo shopping complexes have at least a couple of pop-up spaces, almost always occupied, but here are a few we will be popping by this August.

1. Alexander McQueen at Isetan Shinjuku

Lovers of the British luxury fashion house will want to check out this pop-up shop, where they can ogle at the latest items from the Fall-Winter 2022 collection. These items are reminiscent of trends from the 1990s and feature original Alexander McQueen prints. An official statement published by the brand mentions that “this collection is inspired by that idea of community, and specifically by mycelium, by the reality of nature as a community that is far, far older than we are.”

When: Until Aug 9

2. 7nana at NEWoMan Shinjuku

Developed and designed for working women, 7nana offers a quick and stylish solution for anybody who wishes to keep their nails kept and on-trend. This is the brand’s very first pop-up shop in Tokyo. Anybody interested in stick-on gel nails made in Japan or an alternative to salon nails should check it out.

When: Aug 2–18

3. Norico Iwanaga at Tokyo Solamachi

Norico Iwanaga is a Tokyo-based illustrator with a portfolio that ranges from prints to stickers. At this pop-up shop, browse through Iwanaga’s latest releases and collaborations, including small hand-sewn items.

When: Until Aug 31

4. Belle Macaron at Tokyu Plaza Omotesando

Belle Macaron, a small Japanese lingerie brand, is launching a new product: the 1Day Lily Pad. This sustainable alternative to single-use sanitary napkins hopes to give people with periods more control over their comfort. A single 1Day Lily Pad can hold up to 50ml, is quick-drying and waterproof. It’s also made from antibacterial and deodorant fabrics. Each pad is sewn in Japan.

When: Until Aug 14

5. Inkbox at LaForet Harajuku

Canadian company Inkbox already delivers to Japan, but this might be a rare chance to see their products in person before you buy. Inkbox produces temporary tattoos and accessories and is best known for its global collaborations with illustrators, pop culture franchises and musicians. Some notable collections (still available on the Inkbox website) include collaborations with Gorillaz, Rupi Kaur and Marvel. And yes, they also collaborate with Japanese personalities and talents as well, including twin models AmiAya.

When: Until Sep 4