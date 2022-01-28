TW Social: What We Got Up To in November and December 2021

Enter your search query
By David Schneider
Here at TW we’ve taken the coronavirus outbreak seriously and have done all we can to #stayhome. The same goes for our social page regulars. This month, we check in on the community to see what everyone is doing to stay safe while staying connected.
In the last decade, Tokyo has seen a proliferation of luxury hotels and private accommodation established throughout the city. Stroll through neighborhoods like Otemachi and Shibuya and you can see, firsthand, the…
Home to Mount Asama, gorgeous ski slopes and some of Japan’s most luxurious resorts, Karuizawa is a top destination for a quick retreat from the city and a popular choice for building…
Popping salty umibudo pearls in your mouth under kawara roof tiles and Orion beer lanterns is the quintessential Okinawan izakaya experience. It’s just that, this time, you’re technically in Tokyo, but does…