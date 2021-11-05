What’s New in Shibuya This Month: November 2021

Time to slap on a kairo (heat pack), bundle up and eat your way around Shibuya. There’s an overflow of piping-hot dishes to warm you up, from classic yakiniku to USDA graded steak. Plus, there are dance festivals and stimulating exhibitions to discover. Shibuya Stream Excel Hotel Tokyu is also celebrating its third anniversary with a sweets buffet and special course.

Restaurants & Dining

There seems to have been an explosion of exciting restaurants and cafés opening in Shibuya. So much so it’s almost impossible to fit them all in one list.

Yoyogi alone has the brand new swanky izakaya The Washin by Joetsu Yasuda and a Texan barbecue restaurant called Dickey’s BBQ Pit.

Shibuya Stream has brought a pasta and rib restaurant to their soirée, Harajuku opens a protein supply stand and gives Garrett Popcorn a new location. That’s not all with incredible high-quality crepes from Mell Callys, out-of-this-world sweets at Mid Future and highly anticipated gourmet burgers from Shogun Burger.

Below are a few more new openings in Shibuya.

Hang Out with Your Favorite Robots at Park+

Newly opened Park+ is giving the unique opportunity to dine with a ragtag group of electric personalities: RoBoHon, the dancer; Charlie, the singer; Romi, the talker; and – last but not least – Lovot, the cuddler. Sitting beside your chosen robot date, you can eat themed picnic boxes that include veg taco rice and falafel sandwiches. The appetizing desserts are also filled with delicious cream and fresh fruit including the hojicha tiramisu parfait.

Where: 100BANCH, 3-27-1 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

Peter Luger Steakhouse Opens its First Japanese Location

Dubbed the best steakhouse in New York City by Zagat Survey, this dynamic American chain is finally bulldozing its way onto the Tokyo restaurant scene. The prestigious Peter Luger Steakhouse specializes in USDA-certified T-bone steaks that are carefully chosen and aged using a secret technique.

Where: 4-19-19 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku

Let’s stay downtown with another NY-inspired eatery. Swrl. has earned rave reviews thanks to its hip décor, inventive cocktails and tasty meals. The dim lighting cooks up a luxurious mood and an attractive menu lists Latin American dishes such as beef asado, Montenegro chicken and roasted cauliflower. Accompany your meal with city-appointed wine concoctions that will take you on a journey around the world.

Where: 1-7-9 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

Heartfelt Cooking at Yakiniku Restaurant Ushikoi

Fall in love with melt-in-your-mouth meat at Ushikoi. Already a TV and SNS sensation, the store boasts a hundred seats, perfect for groups. There’s also a comfortable sofa. Ushikoi provides high-quality meat without the expected high price tag. Try soft meat sashimi, sushi and beloved Korean yukhoe, as well as your usual yakiniku go-tos.

Where: Miyashita Park, 6-20-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Vietnamese Classics at Banh Mi Star Shibuya

If you are dying for some authentic Vietnamese cuisine, then look no further than Banh Mi Star. Opening its first store in Ebisu nearly twenty years ago, it has now brought its bright neon lights to Shibuya Stream too. It’s a restaurant known for crispy banh mi, pho, Vietnamese coffee and other beloved classics.

Where: Shibuya Stream, 3-21-3 Shibuya-ku

Shopping & Technology

As winter approaches, you may want to stock up on items that hold off the cold. Treat yourself to a high-quality down jacket at the Canada Goose pop-up in Parco or head over to the newly opened A|X Harajuku Cat Street for a customized experience.

Get Jolly with These Decadent Christmas Cakes

For Japan, it’s all about the cake at Christmas. Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel, in celebration of its 20th anniversary, is releasing five limited-edition cakes with one paying homage to the iconic ‘green frog’ train that once stood outside Shibuya station. Seibu Shibuya has a wide selection of star-shaped, Santa-inspired goodies to choose from and Tokyu Department Store is also following suit.

When: Until Dec 25

Where: Various stores around Shibuya

3D Advertising Crashes into Omotesando

You may have seen Shinjuku’s 3D cat causing a stir, or other (literal) in-your-face viral advertisements from China and Korea. Well now, Shibuya is in the spotlight with its huge L-shaped billboard named “Omotesando Hit Vision.” Currently, BMW has taken the wheel with an enthusiastic car show but look forward to what else might pop out next.

Where: 5-1-27 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku

Cultivating a Community at a Shared Bookstore

Our most loved books reflect who we are. You may be someone who dives deep into the ancient history of Egypt or collects Victorian romance novels. Or is it just me? What if you could purchase someone’s favorite books? This is what innovative bookstore Shibuya 〇〇 (Maru Maru) in Shibuya Hikarie is for. With 130 shelves up for rent, individuals can sell their own special books at their chosen price. Takashi Yokoishi, the creator of the concept, hopes to reignite Shibuya’s community and harbor a special space for Shibuya’s book lovers.

Where: 2-21-1 Shibuya-ku

Museums & Exhibitions

There are also many exhibitions and art pieces to explore this month: the spiraling floor-mural of Yusuke Asai at the entrance of Yoyogi Park; Bunkamura’s exploration of time with Koji Nishimi; Ways of Telling at Tokyo Shibuya Koen Dori Gallery; and the early work of influential architect Seiichi Shirai.

Dimension Media by Coin Parking Delivery at Diesel Art Gallery

Coin Parking Delivery is a dynamic artist who has collaborated with many impressive companies including Sesame Street. He began simply by drawing on his smartphone by hand. This quirky style led the way for a litany of impressive murals, sky-high installations and distinctive clothes. Now, he brings his blue-bear persona to Diesel Art Gallery for a display of 20 new art pieces, printed t-shirts and a limited menu at Glorious Chain Café.

When: Until Jan 13, 2022

Where: 1-23−16, Shibuya-ku

Blue Period and ArtSticker Give Young Artists a Voice

The life of an artist isn’t easy and that is reflected in popular anime Blue Period. The show will partner with ArtSticker, an app for artists and art lovers alike, in a project that showcases 12 budding young artists. Using the anime as a guide, it will create pieces that express the highs and lows of life as a creative.

When: Until Jan 14, 2022

Where: Hotel Koe Tokyo, 3-7 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

Events

Tokyo is one of the fashion capitals of the world and Shibuya especially plays a big part in that. In collaboration with local department stores, SFW has created an Autumn digital lookbook to inspire Shibuya’s trendsetters. Along with that, their Story x Story campaign focuses on different creatives in the local area and gives them a spotlight on their YouTube channel.

When: Until Nov 30

Where: Around Shibuya Station

Various Festivals at Yoyogi Park

As restrictions ease, festivals explode onto Shibuya’s streets. Yoyogi Park will start off the month with Snowbank Pay It Forward, a charitable event to encourage bone marrow and blood donations. Held on November 13-14, there will be a wide selection of musical acts and competitions to participate in. Next up, flamenco is on the menu during the weekend of November 20 with Fiesta de España, a celebration of Spanish culture that’ll include paella, wine and captivating performances. Lastly, you can bust a move at Shibuya Street Dance Week from November 22-28 where you can join in free workshops, exhibition battles and hip-hop classes.

When: Nov 13-28

Where: Yoyogi Park, 2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

