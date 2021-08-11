Shop Japan: 10 Japanese Beauty and Skincare Products To Try

This week in our Shop Japan series, we share a list of unique Japanese beauty and skincare products as well as tools to try. These are independent brands that stand out by using unique or rare ingredients suitable for all skin types. We also have some luxurious towels for a smooth evening cleanse and even a tool to help improve your mouth hygiene.

1. GREFAS ROYAL Skin Care Series by Hokkaido Natural Bio Group Co., Ltd.

Bring out the best in your skin through this skin care series that uses Hokkaido’s natural delights for comprehensive treatment of many conditions.

¥1,650–¥12,100. Buy here.

2. COKON LAB by ATSUMARU HOLDINGS INC.

High in protein, the Yamaga silk infused in Cokon Lab body care products heightens moisture-retaining properties keeping sensitive skin hydrated.

¥2,200–¥3,850. Buy here.

3. Ryu Spa Botanical Face Soap by POINT PYURU CO., LTD.

Refine yourself and penetrate deep into your pores with this effective face soap that uses Kucha sea clay, only found in Okinawa.

¥1,980. Buy here.

4. Ryu Spa Botanical Mist Lotion by POINT PYURU CO., LTD.

This refreshing mist lotion brings water from the sea of Okinawa and puts it directly into your skin. Spray and instantly feel reinvigorated.

¥1,980. Buy here.

5. Ryu Spa Botanical All-in-one Gel by POINT PYURU CO., LTD.

This all-in-one gel revitalizes the skin by using ingredients derived from sunny Okinawa. Its unique texture and ocean origin helps you stay hydrated.

¥3,080. Buy here.

6. Ryu Spa Botanical Face Mask by POINT PYURU CO., LTD.

These natural cosmetics from Okinawa’s Kume Island are made with local ingredients including seaweed, acerola and sea grapes to treat skin issues.

¥330. Buy here.

7. LALAHONEY by YABUUCHI SHOKAI CO., LTD.

Born in Toyama Prefecture when the company founder used the cold press method for homemade soaps, these cosmetic brands keep skin clear, hydrated and smooth.

¥660–¥2,200. Buy here.

8. sara-la towel gift “en” by TAMATEX CO., LTD.

These premium towels made from high-end Grecian cotton make a perfect gift. Tied with a mizuhiki knot used to convey a strong relationship.

¥2,750–¥16,500. Buy here.

9. KISHU BINCHO CHARCOAL & CORN FIBER BODY TOWEL by HARADA ORIMONO CO. LTD.

By blending corn-derived fiber and white charcoal fiber, this feathery body towel cleanses your skin, leaving it smooth and deodorized.

¥1,100. Buy here.

10. Kokketo Premium Tongue Cleaner by OKABE YOSHOKKI CO., LTD.

This effective tongue cleaner helps to remove bad breath by removing tongue fur. It also helps to prevent infections.

¥3,190–¥3,300. Buy here.

All featured products are part of Omotenashi Selection, a project that brings together fine handcrafted items from around Japan and shares them with international audiences.