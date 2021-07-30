Softcream Adventures: Tasting Yamanashi’s Local Softcream Flavors

Did you come straight here after watching our other softcream adventures on YouTube? Or are you just finding us for the first time? Either way, welcome to the local softcream flavors exploration mission.

Did you know that there are over 500 different flavors of softcream in Japan? No one knows exactly how many flavors are out there, because the number is always growing and local sellers can invent new flavors and combos by adding ingredients to the liquid softcream mix.

And if you know softcream you know that there is no limit to the creativity of flavors. Forget vanilla and chocolate, we’re talking soy sauce and fish, or in this video — flower power! We tried some very fragrant floral flavored softcream in Kawaguchiko Herb Kan, in Yamanashi Prefecture, getting ever closer to the majestic Mount Fuji.

In this YouTube video series, we’ve partnered with the Japanese softcream maker Nissei to show you some of the great sights around Japan and the local softcream flavors that you can taste only in a particular area. Loyal TW readers might have seen a previous guide we did on several unique flavors of softcream from Hokkaido to Kyushu. Our Softcream Adventures series will dive much deeper, climb much higher, and travel much further to bring you the best of the best of this sweet treat.

A big thanks to Nissei for sponsoring this video. Nissei is a leading manufacturer specialized in soft serve ice cream products. They provide many delicious flavors of softcream all over Japan, and we will travel around Japan to show you as many of those local softcream flavors as we can.

