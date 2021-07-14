In our TW Local Style Profile series, we get to know Tokyo-based designers and trendsetters – find out what inspires their style and where they love to shop in the city. In our latest issue, we introduce photographer, filmmaker and director Boa Campbell.

The Ode to Birds concept is…

Having part Japanese heritage, it’s been an ongoing vision in this Japan chapter to work with local artists and talent, highlighting their aesthetic beauty in killer locations around Japan. This photographic and film story is a fantastical immersion in homage to the natural world and the modern world’s relationship with it.

My style is…

Colorful, black, comfortable, geometric, layered and occasionally form-fitting or curvy and sexy – sometimes all at once – depending on the mood and occasion.

My top places to shop and eat in Tokyo are…

Gypsies Cafe: A dose of unpretentiously yummy food, drink and sheesha, with the comfort of couches and super chill downtown hospitality.

Café Otonova: Take in the night air from the upstairs loft window. Euro-inspired cuisine, in a cosy, rustic style interior – killer date spot.

Pizza & Bar 71 Copain: If you’re craving the comfort of a legit wood-fired oven pizza in the deep, artsy backdrop of Nezu – look no further.

Creative team:

Photographer & Creative Director: Boa Campbell

Stylist & Creative Direction: Kota Ueno | @st_ueno.tokyo

Makeup: Kotomi | @kotomi_makeup

Hair: Hiroki Hasegawa | @pppppenta

Model: Misako (MAGMA MODELS, TOKYO) | @magmamodel