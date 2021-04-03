TW Creatives: “Tokyo City Slice” – Simon Kalajdjiev’s Digital Glitch Art

Tokyo Weekender’s series TW Creatives features various works by Japan-based writers, photographers, videographers, illustrators and other creatives in a bid to provide one additional platform for them to exhibit their talent. The works submitted here belong entirely to the creators — Tokyo Weekender only takes pride in being one of their most passionate supporters!

For our latest entry, we present “Tokyo City Slice” a series of digital art pieces by Simon Kalajdjiev, a Tokyo-based artist and futurist. These digital artworks also fall under the category of glitch art, an art form that intentionally corrupts digital files and creates errors in them for aesthetic purposes. Some critics call it Neo-Dadaist in its deliberate damaging, while some see glitch art as a mirror to the post-modern uncertain world we live in. Simon Kalajdjiev created these works in 2016 and 2017, citing the shock of the sheer vastness of Tokyo as the first trigger to start creating these pieces. His 2015 “Citygraphy” series of acrylic on canvas paintings of Tokyo cityscapes involved similar elements of a disintegrating city, but the “Tokyo City Slice” is where the glitch aesthetic came fully into form.

Sometimes he redraws his glitch art by hand:

See more of “Tokyo City Slice” below:

Author’s profile

A graduate of the Faculty of Fine Arts, Ss. Cyril and Methodius University, Skopje, Simon Kalajdjiev is a Tokyo-based artist working mainly in the field of architectural illustration and future cities’ design, as well as comics and pop culture.

2006: editor in chief and designer of “Comicus Magnus” magazine; 2008: Cimetta Fund awardee and artist-in-residence in Cappadocia; 2008: designed an art suite in Ice Hotel, Sweden; 2008: Participated in the Biennale of Young Artists from Europe and the Mediterranean.

Notable exhibitions: “Citygraphy” (2015), “Cappadocia Reflections” (2016), “Drawn to Architecture” group exhibition (2018), and “Araknight Gothica” (2020).

Portfolio / Website / Instagram

