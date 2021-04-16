Enter your search query

Culture TrendsVideo
Published April 16, 2021
TOPVideoInside Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s ¥569,250 Takashi Murakami Suite
Culture Trends Video

Inside Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s ¥569,250 Takashi Murakami Suite

Ever wondered what it was like to be surrounded by art?

By Weekender Editor

Weekender Editor

By Weekender Editor

We embark on a private tour of Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Takashi Murakami suite and take a look at the incredible art you’ll find scattered around, from the living room floors to the bathroom walls. See below for the full video and while you’re here, subscribe to our YouTube channel. We have more fun content coming your way.

 

Thank you to Grant Hyatt Tokyo for letting us share this magnificent suite. For more information and booking, visit this website

Thank you also to Kaikai Kiki for letting us showcase Murakami’s beautiful art. ©︎2021 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Our Top Picks For You

Check Out Some Of Our Partner Content