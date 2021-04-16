Inside Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s ¥569,250 Takashi Murakami Suite

We embark on a private tour of Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Takashi Murakami suite and take a look at the incredible art you’ll find scattered around, from the living room floors to the bathroom walls. See below for the full video and while you’re here, subscribe to our YouTube channel. We have more fun content coming your way.

Thank you to Grant Hyatt Tokyo for letting us share this magnificent suite. For more information and booking, visit this website.

Thank you also to Kaikai Kiki for letting us showcase Murakami’s beautiful art. ©︎2021 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.