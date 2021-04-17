17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: April 9-11

The cherry blossoms are gradually being swept away but there are plenty of events still blooming. Step into the surreal this weekend by philosophizing at a Stanley Kubrick-inspired art show or take yourself to Roppongi Hills where whisky lovers will be delighted by a certain pop-up. This may be your last chance to see some particular sakura-themed afternoon teas, art displays and festivals, so be sure to get our fill.

Two decades on from the setting of Stanley Kubrick’s epic science fiction movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, this exhibition challenges 9 artists to consider the themes of the movie as they relate to modern-day society. The technological revolutions that have occurred since the release of the movie in 1968 provide a very different framework for viewing the central themes of the film, such as artificial intelligence, space travel, and artificial evolution.

When: Until Apr 25

Where: Gyre, 5-10-1 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

The word ‘ayashii’ directly translates as ‘suspicious’, but in this case indicates the artistic styles that arose during the Meiji Period: decadence, sensuousness, grotesqueness, and eroticism. This kind of artistic style reflected the people’s desire and anxiety during the turbulent and drastic era. The collection exhibits paintings, prints and illustrations in magazines and books published from the mid-19th century to around 1930.

When: Until May 16

Where: National Museum of Modern Art Tokyo, Kitanomarukoen 3−1, Chiyoda ku

Takeru Amano’s stylistic compositions, bold lines and motifs of impressionist landscapes are not to be missed. He combines the block colors of pop art with the dreamy qualities of the classics. This April, 20 of his fantastic works will be displayed including portraits of the goddess Venus and the unveiling of ‘Impression Primavera’.

When: Apr 6 – Apr 29

Where: UltraSuperNew Gallery, 1-1-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Bruichladdich Distillery, situated in Islay, Scotland, is a unique distillery in terms of its focus on barley – they are committed to using 100% barley only from Scotland, of which almost half of the barley they use is from Islay itself. The distillery is bringing a bit of Islay to Tokyo by recreating the nature and barley fields from the Scottish Island into the middle of bustling Roppongi Hills.

When: Apr 6 – Apr 11

Where: Roppongi Hills Oyane Plaza, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Spend a spring day surrounded by flowers in soft sunlight. The limited-time Midtown Blossom Lounge will be held at Midtown Garden, and this year’s theme is ‘Bright Flowers’ which is exactly what you’ll find dispersed throughout. The Ritz-Carlton will provide their expertise and prepare botanical gin cocktails that pair beautifully with a selection of seasonal sweets.

When: Until Apr 18

Where: Midtown Garden, 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku



Currently, the beautiful Japanese garden inside Tokyo National Museum is open for springtime viewing (March 14-May 7, 2021). To match the season of cherry blossom viewing, various artworks of cherry blossoms are displayed at the Japanese Gallery which includes paintings, ceramics and kimono silks with stunning embroidery.

When: Until Apr 11

Where: Tokyo National Museum, 13-9 Ueno Park, Taito-ku



Colorful blooms fill the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse event plaza at this annual spring flower garden. Now celebrating its 15th year, Flower Garden 2021 follows the theme of ‘Natural & Relax’. You can enjoy a wide variety of spectacular flowers in full bloom as you look out to the sea beyond or take a break on one of the relaxing lawns.

When: Until Apr 18

Where: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, 1-1 Shinko, Naka-ku



This year, Nihonbashi is bringing spring to you. Food and cherry blossoms have always had a strong relationship and Nihonbashi intends to celebrate that. Around 150 historical and modern restaurants from the area will be participating in a take-out campaign with specialized menus. The streets of Chuo-dori and Edo Sakura-dori will be lit up in a pink haze and an original bench topped with a cherry tree umbrella can be utilized for photoshoots.

When: Until Apr 11

Where: Around Nihonbashi Area

Around 60 works are up for display – you will see a vast mosaic of petals and leaves at the Yamatane Museum’s 55th anniversary special exhibition. Since ancient times, artists in Japan across disciplines have loved flowers. Working off of the Chinese-style floral and vegetal art of the Middle Ages, artists after the Meiji Period sought new expressions maintaining the aesthetics of the past, but integrating Western painting techniques and modern sensibilities.

When: Apr 10 – Jun 27

Where: Yamatane Museum of Art, Hiroo 3-12-36, Shibuya-ku

The National Museum of Modern Art is celebrating spring with a wonderful art exhibition that will include Kawai Gyokudo and his famous cherry-blossom painting as well as around 200 works that celebrate the flowers of the season, including more than 40 types of rare cherry blossoms. This is a collection where you can see the flow of Japanese art over the last 100 years, from the Meiji era to the present day.

When: Until Apr 11

Where: The National Museum of Modern Art Tokyo, 3-1 Kitanomaru Koen, Chiyoda-ku

Tokyo Art Aquarium is a different way to view art. Underground artists, The Split Ink, PONZI, and Dali Rau, have come together to redevelop the foundations of the avant-garde. For one week only, their creatives works will be on display at Space Utility Tokyo. View the art through the glass, like a fish in a bowel, or head inside for an intimate look.

When: Apr 7 – Apr 11

Where: Space Utility TOKYO, 3-5-3 Nakameguro, Meguro-ku



The Dutch artist Mark Manders has acquired worldwide acclaim for his ‘self-portrait as building’ concept. In this, his first solo exhibition in a Japanese museum, Manders has designed the whole exhibition space as a single work, the ‘building’. Each individual work in the exhibition is part of a larger whole, and while each can be viewed in isolation, it is as a whole that they develop greater meaning.

When: Until Jun 20

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, 4-1-1 Miyoshi, Koto-ku

TeNQ Space Museum holds a special exhibition in collaboration with planetarium creator Takayuki Ohira. Ohira’s Planetarium MEGASTAR enables realistic reproduction of the vast and spectacular starry sky. Using projection mapping on dioramas and various new technology planetariums you can experience unique and beautiful views of the Tokyo night’s sky in addition to informative panels about the development and creation of the exhibits.

When: Until May 9

Where: Space Museum TeNQ, 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku

14. Hunters on Land Exhibition An exhibition at the National Museum of Nature and Science takes a close-up look at the predators of the animal world. Take a walk on the wild side and discover fascinating facts and remarkable natural history artifacts at this special exhibition, ‘Hunters on Land’. From crocodiles to tigers, and even bees, learn about the importance, evolution and hunting tactics of predators in the ecosystem.

When: Until Jun 13

Where: National Museum of Nature and Science, 7-20 Ueno Park, Taito-ku

15. Shimokitazawa MOTTAINAI Handmade Market Browse and buy unique handmade goods direct from the artists and creators at this outdoor craft market. Discover a wide range of goods, from jewellery and remade vintage items, to contemporary crafts. The friendly and fashionable event is organized by MOTTAINAI flea markets and Aozorakoten Handmade markets. Held at the station square in front of the newly renovated Shimokitazawa Station East Exit on selected weekends throughout the year, it’s a perfect fit with the neighborhood’s charming bohemian vibes. When: Apr 10 – 11

Where: Shimokitazawa Station, Setagaya-ku 16. Shoot Boxing 2021 Act.2 – Online Streaming Sit back and enjoy the action with this online streaming view of Shoot Boxing live from the legendary Korakuen Hall. With a more than 30 year history in Japan, ‘Shoot Boxing’ is a hybrid combat sport combing elements of Shoot Wrestling and Kickboxing. In addition to punches, kicks and knee strikes, competitors can also use certain holds and throws in this exhilarating and unpredictable sport. When: Apr 10 – 13

Where: Online

Phew is a singer whose unique sound incorporates punk and experimental beats. Founder of the group Aunt Sally in the 70s, she has since embarked on a solo career and collaborated with a number of talented musicians. The live footage of her “Vertigo KO” release is now live on YouTube along with performances by two guests, foodman and TAWINGS.

When: At your leisure

Where: Online