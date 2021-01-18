While another state of emergency means that many large events are canceled or postponed, Odaiba still has quite a bit going on in the next few months. From giant glowing digital trees and limited-edition Tohoku ramen to ice skating and insect curry, you are sure to find something exciting to do in the coldest months of winter. Of course, before setting out to enjoy these activities, be sure to check for any last-minute cancelations due to the ongoing pandemic. Otherwise, stay safe and enjoy this list of what Odaiba has to offer in January and February.

Team Lab’s Tree of Resonating Colors of Life

The genius crew behind TeamLab is currently displaying their Tree of Resonating Colors of Life in the ornate faux-renaissance streets of the Venus Fort shopping mall. The tree is made of opaque spheres that emit colorful light. When visitors touch the spheres, the color changes, and a tone is played. This interactive display gives customers in Venus Fort a taste of the world-class digital art exhibitions that teamLab displays in their museum in Odaiba.

When Nov 20 – Feb 07, 2021

Miraikan Insect Food Food Fair

The Miraikan Emerging Science Museum is holding a food fair where brave visitors can try one of the most unusual potential foods of the future: insects. While insects are part of the traditional cuisine in some parts of Japan, Miraikan takes it a step further in bringing them to the modern table. You can buy insect-containing snacks that you can bring home and there are dishes you can try in Miraikan’s cafe. If you aren’t too squeamish, visit and try the insect chocolate topped ice cream or the silkworm curry. Who knows, maybe this will be the first step to keeping some crickets in your fridge.

It seems they go well with beer.

When Nov 11 – Feb 28, 2021

Hololive x Joypolis HAPPY PARTY

Virtual Youtuber group Hololive is holding a special event at Joypolis from January 9 until February 11. The event will have lots of limited edition merch that is sure to sell out quickly. There will also be performances, games, and opportunities to take pictures in special themed sets and interactive screens. If you are interested in Hololive or virtual Youtubers in general, this will be a great event to experience, and if you have never been to Joypolis, take this chance to go.

When Jan 9 – Feb 11, 2021

Shiriagari Kotobuki – “A little bit things until now” – Shun Art Gallery

Manga artist and actor Shiriagari Kotobuki is holding an art exhibition at the Shun Art Gallery until January 31. Kotobuki’s art focuses on dark humor and contemporary issues, and his latest exhibition, “A little bit things until now,” is influenced by the unfortunate situation that has affected everyone during 2020.

When Dec 20 – Jan 31

Warm Michinoku Ramen Event

Tokyo Ramen Kokugikan is holding a limited edition ramen event. The Michinoku ramen refers to the old name for the Tohoku region of Japan. Tohoku is the coldest northern-most region of the Honshu island, so the ramen is especially hearty and sure to warm you up during the chilliest time of year. There are six types of ramen available, one from each prefecture in Tohoku. Take this opportunity to dive into a bowl of miso curry milk ramen without trekking all the way to Aomori.

When Dec 1 – Feb 28

Toyosu Lalaport Seaside Ice Skating Rink

Toyosu Lalaport will have an outdoor skating rink open for visitors until February 14. Spending the evening skating with the twinkling lights of the Tokyo skyline and Rainbow Bridge as your backdrop is sure to be one of your most memorable winter experiences and a great Valentine’s Day date option. Make a reservation to rent some skates and enjoy a cool winter day on the ice. (Note that there’s a 45-minute time limit on weekends and no time limit on weekdays and holidays.)

Weekdays: 14:00-20:00 (last entrance 19:15)

Saturday and Sunday, holidays: 11:00-20:00 (last entrance 19:15)

When Dec 4 – Feb 14

