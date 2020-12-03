Inside SOD Land, Japan’s New Porn Actress Theme Park That Prioritizes Customer Safety

If there is one industry that should know everything about protecting their employees and customers from dangerous viruses, it would definitely be porn. Enter Soft On Demand, or SOD, a Japanese group of adult video companies that you might remember from earlier this year when they made hundreds of their X-rated titles available for free to help people get through the Covid pandemic.

This October, they opened SOD Land, a multistory “adult theme park” staffed with a rotating roster of (fully dressed) adult film actresses who have appeared in SOD productions. This way, guests can get close and personal with the people they’ve met up until now on their computers or smartphones. It’s a genius idea but what’s equally impressive are all the steps that SOD has taken to make SOD Land a safe, coronavirus-free environment.

Fully protected

Located in the Tokyo red-light district of Kabukicho, SOD Land is made up of six floors, starting with the reception area where the staff will explain the rules of the establishment.

You can also kick off your visit here with some souvenir photos of yourself with genuine porn actresses.

The reception also sells the SOD BASARA THE CUP AIR FIT, which are masturbatory aids disguised as plastic bottles.

Before you can proceed up the stairs to the next floor, you’ll first have to face “Sense Thunder.” It’s an AI thermo camera that measures the guests’ temperatures and can even detect if they’re wearing a mask.

Next, you’re going to take a shower. To enter the establishment properly, you’ll have to pass through the “Three of Defence,” a vertical system that sprays you from top to bottom with disinfectant. Don’t worry, it’s nonalcoholic, so if someone catches you exiting the porn theme park, they won’t think less of you because you smell like booze.

The Chat Room

The “Fuzoku Kenkyujo Kakubutsu Salon” takes up the second floor. Fuzoku is a Japanese umbrella term for the sex industry, including everything from escorting to some hostess bars and erotic massage parlors.

The salon is where you can drink and talk with people working in the fuzoku industry. Talk about what? You name it. These are people to whom sex is work so ask them sex-related questions that’s always been on your mind. Talk to them about fetishes. Ask them for recommendations of massage parlors. The salon does resemble an elegant salon, although the staff here don’t lounge around on davenports.

Instead, they are located at their own circular table stations, safe inside plastic cylinders to help curb the spread of viruses. It also makes them look a bit as if they were stuck in test tubes, which someone must be into.

The guests sitting around the salon staff are also separated by plastic screens, just like at the third-floor SOD “Syain Bar Kabukicho,” which is staffed with porn actresses from SOD movies. You will see a lot of plastic at this establishment. Even the little toy megaphones that the staff use to play around with the guests now have plastic wrap all over them.

These precautions may seem like much at first glance but they not only help the guests socially distance and stay healthy, they also offer a level of protection for the staff, making them feel safer. They’ll still gladly drink with you, only you will have to toast through the plastic screens.

But that’s not all. SOD Land also uses a Lafuado Filter in its ventilation system and a device that uses UV light to kill all viruses. This is necessary because SOD Land is essentially a bar that serves food, so safety has to be their primary concern.

The fourth-floor “Silent Bar” takes it one step beyond plastic screens by having their bikini staff stay inside a cage of two-way mirrors so that you can see them but they can’t see you.

Also, true to the name, there is no talking in the Silent Bar. You only communicate with signs. Suggestive drawings might also be acceptable as long as you don’t overdo it.

Now might not be the best time to go out to bars, but if you do, you probably would like to see the same kind of precautions that you’ll find at SOD Land. Whether that’s enough to put you at ease or not is ultimately up to you.