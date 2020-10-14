There’s no denying it, 2020 has been a tough year, with most of us spending all our time at home — a dramatic change for those used to Tokyo’s normal dining culture, busy events calendar and networking occasions. While social distancing is still necessary to help keep Covid-19 at bay, we also think you deserve just a little bit of entertainment. So we brainstormed how we could offer you a meaningful experience while still allowing for an appropriate amount of safe space between you and your fellow Tokyoites. And here’s what we came up with: The Sake Fair, an exciting collaboration between the gorgeously renovated ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS and TW.

We wanted to give you a chance to dip back into Japanese sake and food culture without putting yourself at risk. So from October 24 to November 6, we welcome you to pop into the pop-up TW Lounge, hosted in a chic space on the second floor of ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS, where you’ll be able to sample carefully crafted sake and food. A variety of sake brands from around the country will be participating, giving you the opportunity to discover new flavors — or perhaps fall back in love with a few old favorites. Chat to the brand makers and sample different foods paired with nihonshu.

For those who’d like to combine sake with a different type of cultural experience, two additional events will also be held simultaneously at the same venue, “Living with Artistic Bonsai,” an exhibition dedicated to the beauty of a new bonsai brand called “BUDDHA BONSAI”, which combines Buddha statues with bonsai; and an exhibition on sake vessels traditionally crafted all over Japan.

Taste, discover and relish the moment – because if nothing else, 2020 has highlighted the importance of appreciating the here and now.

Essential Information:

The Sake Fair : The Lounge (2F), 6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Dates: October 24 (Fri) to November 6 (Fri), 2020

Stop by any time between 11am and 11pm daily (LO food 10pm, drinks 10:30pm)

ENTRANCE: Entrance is free, food and drinks charged separately (sake bottles cannot be purchased on site but we can advise on how/where to purchase either online or via an order form)

Note: ROPPONGI TSUTAYA BOOKS has employed strict safety measures to protect guests against the coronavirus (masks, distancing and so on – please check their website for more details). Since this event will be held over two weeks, it will not be crowded as guests can stop by any time during the opening hours. The Lounge also has plenty of space between sofas and tables, allowing for appropriate social distancing.

For more information on a few of the participating brands, please see here. You can also find more information at https://store.tsite.jp/roppongi/floor/shop/thelounge.