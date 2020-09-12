TW Creatives: “Another Ordinary Day In Japan” by Kanagawa-based Photographer, John Yokoyama

Japan through the lens.

Welcome back to Tokyo Weekender’s series, TW Creatives. In this series, we feature various works by Japan-based writers, photographers, videographers, illustrators and other creatives in a bid to provide one additional platform for them to exhibit their talent. The works submitted here belong entirely to the creators — Tokyo Weekender only takes pride in being one of their most passionate supporters! 

For our second entry, we present a few of the many beautiful shots the Kanagawa-based photographer John Yokoyama has taken over the years in Kanagawa and Tokyo. 

About the Photographer

John Yokoyama is a photographer and writer based in Kanagawa. He blogs about his life in Japan while riding his beloved Honda Cub. You can see more of his works at www.johnnyonwheels.com or find him on Instagram at @johnnyonwheels@thatsmyjapan and @johnnypics123

Race you there!

Koboyama Park, Hadano City, Kanagawa. The man who helped develop the Japanese writing system studied here.

Nice Kicks

Kamakura, Kanagawa

More Pepper Please

Nihon Minkaen, also known as, the Japan Open-Air Folk House Museum, Kawasaki city, Kanagawa.

How Touching

Asakusa Temple, Tokyo

Shave Ice

Yosakoi and Awa Odori Festival, Yoyogi Park, Tokyo. Both dances are from Kochi and Tokushima prefectures respectfully, on the island of Shikoku.

Candy Cane

Yumenoshima Park and Marina, Tokyo

Fly the coup

Enoshima Island, Kanagawa

Fish sticks

Enoshima Island, Kanagawa

Moonwalking

Rikugien Park, Tokyo

Do you have a work to share? Got a question? Contact us at editor@tokyoweekender.com  

