TW Creatives: “Another Ordinary Day In Japan” by Kanagawa-based Photographer, John Yokoyama

Welcome back to Tokyo Weekender’s series, TW Creatives. In this series, we feature various works by Japan-based writers, photographers, videographers, illustrators and other creatives in a bid to provide one additional platform for them to exhibit their talent. The works submitted here belong entirely to the creators — Tokyo Weekender only takes pride in being one of their most passionate supporters!

For our second entry, we present a few of the many beautiful shots the Kanagawa-based photographer John Yokoyama has taken over the years in Kanagawa and Tokyo.

About the Photographer

John Yokoyama is a photographer and writer based in Kanagawa. He blogs about his life in Japan while riding his beloved Honda Cub. You can see more of his works at www.johnnyonwheels.com or find him on Instagram at @johnnyonwheels, @thatsmyjapan and @johnnypics123

Race you there!

Nice Kicks

More Pepper Please

How Touching

Shave Ice

Candy Cane

Fly the coup

Fish sticks

Moonwalking

