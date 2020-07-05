5 Collectibles (& Post-Lockdown Goodies) at Tokyo’s New Kamen Rider Store

Disneyland may have opened to the cheers of antsy visitors (no fireworks yet, though) – but to get uniquely Japanese and kid-friendly merchandise in your hands, you need not look farther than a train station. Tokyo Character Street, with over 30 stores, is conveniently located in the underground of Tokyo Station.

As the city rouses from lockdown and going out with the kids becomes a tentative option, put the new Kamen Rider store in Character Street on your radar. It’s filled with tidbits old and new from the 50-year-old franchise. Here are five unique items celebrating the Japan-born hero, whether you’re looking for a unique gift or a piece of ’70s pop-culture nostalgia.

1. Choco Crunch

Classic gift-buying dilemma: don’t know what they would like, don’t know what size they are. Food is the solution. These crunchy chocolate cookies are universally loved (find them at just about any amusement park in Japan) and come in a nostalgic, limited-edition wrapping. Each side of the colorful package hearkens to a different era of Kamen Rider. ¥900

2. DX Scouting Panda Progrisekey

In the Kamen Rider universe, a “progrisekey” is a gadget containing information about various animals. Exclusive to the Tokyo Kamen Rider store, the Scouting Panda Progrisekey comes from the newest series of the franchise, Kamen Rider Zero-One. Supply is limited, so customers may buy up to two (making this a great collector’s item). ¥1,500

3. Kids’ T-Shirt

If you’re a fan of Uniqlo’s popular pop-culture tees, you’re sure to love the apparel the Kamen Rider store has to offer. While you can choose between two designs among the adults’ T-shirts, on this kids’ tee are three superheroes from throughout the ages, including red-eyed Zero One (the protagonist of the most recent series). ¥2,900

4. Stationery

To commemorate the recent resumption of school, get your kids some personalized writing supplies. The store’s stationery sector includes double-tipped markers in four different colors (matching the Masked Riders printed on them), a ball pen bearing the company logo of Hiden Intelligence (only available at this store), masking tape, notebooks, folders and more. ¥500

5. Attack Art Tokyo Acrylic Keychains

These keychains of Kamen Rider Zi-O and Kamen Rider Build, respectively, are evocative of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics mascots (and the surprisingly intricate stickers at Loft). With 21 different designs – all embellished with the city’s name in kanji, katakana or English – these trinkets make for a perfect souvenir. ¥700

The Kamen Rider store is located on Tokyo Character Street in First Avenue Tokyo Station (Ichibangai). Business hours are 10:00 – 20:00. For more information, visit the shop website or take a look at their Twitter.