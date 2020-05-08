HOSHINOYA Tokyo is a Japanese ryokan that promotes traditional Japanese hospitality to the world. First opening its doors in July of 2016, the inn was designed around the concept of “a tower of Japanese ryokan.” HOSHINOYA’s first urban-styled Japanese inn, where guests take their shoes off at the entrance hall, and the building’s traditional Japanese rooms and tea rooms on each floor are covered with tatami flooring. The building’s top floor also boasts a hot spring.

COVID-19 Special Promotion: “’Live the Easy Life’ Hermit Holiday Plan”

HOSHINOYA Tokyo is offering its “’Live the Easy Life’ Hermit Holiday Plan” (which includes two meals served to guests in their room) at a special price. In distinctive rooms outfitted to maximize comfort, cut loose from the things that keep you from relaxing in your day to day life, and take a day to unwind, to lose yourself in hobbies or work, to enjoy the ryokan’s culinary delights, and to rest up. And if you feel like a change of pace, get up and wander the building, or have a soak in the hot spring. With the hermit package at HOSHINOYA Tokyo, take the chance to do good to yourself, and pass out your stay however you like.

In contrast to a holiday where you tour sightseeing spots and enjoy yourself through active pursuits, this “Hermit Holiday” is all about cutting loose and taking it easy, treating your ryokan as a base of operations, and leaving it as rarely as you can. It is less about the destination, and more about indulging yourself in the pleasures of doing absolutely nothing; taking it easy while enjoying a hot spring and a meal in your room, getting some remote work done, or pursuing hobbies like reading. A stress-free trip like this will allow your mind and body to reset themselves as you while away the hours in any way that you

please.

Plan Features

1. Rooms that help you relax and take care of yourself

Look out onto a street of high rise buildings while padding across tatami mats in your bare feet in the comfort of your own living room. As the morning sun rises, watch hemp leaf patterns dance around the room through Edo-komon screens. HOSHINOYA Tokyo’s guest rooms are furnished in line with traditional Japanese design sensibilities. And even the standard rooms are more than big enough at approximately 40m2, so even spending the whole day there won’t make you feel boxed in. All rooms are equipped with wi-fi, meaning that they’re perfect for concentrating on work, reading, or whatever

else is most important to you.

2. Meals served to you in your room

One of the great joys of any trip is the food you eat, and with this plan, that food is brought directly to your room. Guests are given the chance to choose two meals (out of breakfast, lunch, and dinner) per day from an in-room dining menu specially selected for this plan. Take the chance to enjoy culinary delights you won’t find elsewhere, such as the

“Tokyo Gozen”, a traditional Japanese set meal, all from the comfort of your own room.

3. Relax and refresh during your stay

When you need a change of pace, we recommend enjoying some of the activities on offer at the inn. You can casually drop in on various activity sessions, such as “Deep Breath Exercise for a Good Sleep”, an activity that calms your mind by focusing your thoughts upon your breathing, or “Exercise for a Wake Up”, an original exercise program

developed by HOSHINOYA Tokyo based on the movements used in ancient Japanese swordsmanship. Additionally, the tea lounge found on each floor serve hand drip coffee and seasonal Japanese sweets and tea at fixed times throughout the day. The floor between the guest rooms and these areas is fully covered in tatami mats, meaning that

you can come and go barefooted, and relax in these areas as if it is your own living room (the tea lounge is open 24 hours a day).

HOSHINOYA Tokyo guests who choose this plan benefit from a 20% discount on the regular accommodation fee.

Preventative measures against the spread of infection

In order to help combat the current Novel Coronavirus outbreak, all HOSHINOYA facilities both operate to ensure the health and safety of customers and act with consideration for public health. Guest rooms and public areas are disinfected,

various areas of the building are equipped with alcohol-based hand gel, and staff health and hygiene practices are carefully assessed and monitored.

Message from HOSHINOYA Tokyo

“I hope you and your family are well and safe. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, many of us are feeling stressed not being able to travel nor enter another prefecture because of the state of emergency announcement. Maybe there are foreign guests who are not able to go back to their countries.

I believe HOSHINOYA Tokyo can support those families, couples or businessmen who are struggling with the current situation. We are the one and only hot spring ryokan in the middle of the city with natural hot spring water. People can relax and refresh their minds and bodies at our modern and yet traditional serene property. Our staff is trying the best to keep the place sanitized safe as well. We look forward to seeing you soon.” — Hoshinoya Tokyo Manager, Ryosuke Akahane

HOSHINOYA Tokyo General Information

Address: 1 Chome-9-1, Otemachi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo, 100-0004

Phone: 0570-073-066 (HOSHINOYA general reservations line)

Number of rooms: 84 /Check-in: 3:00pm / Check-out: 12:00pm

Access: 10 minutes on foot from Tokyo Station Marunouchi north exit

2 minutes on foot from Tokyo Metro Otemachi Station A1, C2c exit

Website: hoshinoya.com/tokyo/en/