Arigato Japan Food Tours’ goal is to help travelers to Japan make delicious memories of their stay in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hiroshima. On the tours you’ll taste local and regional specialties like okonomiyaki, yakitori, sashimi, taiyaki, gyoza, nabe, yakisoba and so much more. Arigato Japan will show you places locals cherish for an off-the-beaten-path, foodie experience of daily life in Japan that you won’t forget. These food tours are a great way to get to know local delicacies during your time in Japan, whether you’re here for two weeks or for the long run.

Arigato Japan’s response to the Covid-19 crisis

With the spread of the coronavirus, Arigato Japan became unable to offer food tours to travelers as most restaurants affected by the coronavirus have tight business hours or are temporarily closed. Arigato Japan, however, has come up with fun ideas to keep the community connected — and occasionally, healthily tipsy, too!

Message from Arigato Japan

“There couldn’t be a more perfect time to support one another! Covid caused so many catastrophic effects but also united local businesses to help one another and build communities together. We are continuously finding ways to stay positive through our virtual experience offerings. Another exciting outcome has been to connect with so many other great business owners in Japan and around the world to share our ideas! “

— Anne Kyle, Founder and CEO, Arigato Japan