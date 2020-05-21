Arigato Japan Food Tours’ goal is to help travelers to Japan make delicious memories of their stay in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hiroshima. On the tours you’ll taste local and regional specialties like okonomiyaki, yakitori, sashimi, taiyaki, gyoza, nabe, yakisoba and so much more. Arigato Japan will show you places locals cherish for an off-the-beaten-path, foodie experience of daily life in Japan that you won’t forget. These food tours are a great way to get to know local delicacies during your time in Japan, whether you’re here for two weeks or for the long run.
Arigato Japan’s response to the Covid-19 crisis
With the spread of the coronavirus, Arigato Japan became unable to offer food tours to travelers as most restaurants affected by the coronavirus have tight business hours or are temporarily closed. Arigato Japan, however, has come up with fun ideas to keep the community connected — and occasionally, healthily tipsy, too!
Arigato Japan’s guides are organizing several online experiences, including an “Online Happy Hour in Japan,” “Tokyo Online: Virtual Experience in Shibuya and Shinjuku with a Local Expert” and “Tokyo Online: Green Teatime in Japan.” The online happy hours include an ask-me-anything session (AMA) with the hosts as well as two easy recipes you can make at home (or with ingredients you can pick up from the conbini). For more information on how you can participate in their next event, check out Arigato Japan’s website.
Message from Arigato Japan
“There couldn’t be a more perfect time to support one another! Covid caused so many catastrophic effects but also united local businesses to help one another and build communities together. We are continuously finding ways to stay positive through our virtual experience offerings. Another exciting outcome has been to connect with so many other great business owners in Japan and around the world to share our ideas! “
— Anne Kyle, Founder and CEO, Arigato Japan
