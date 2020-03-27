Fast Retailing Donates 10 Million Masks to Medical Institutions

by

In support of efforts to combat the global spread of COVID-19, Fast Retailing (parent company of Uniqlo) has enlisted the help of its manufacturing partners in China to procure approximately 10 million masks.

These masks will be donated to high-priority medical facilities in Japan and in other locations around the world where there is an urgent need for protective wear, including masks.

In Japan, Fast Retailing will donate one million masks to the Japanese government, to be used primarily by medical institutions and nursing facilities. The masks will be distributed around the country to high-priority locations including medical facilities.

According to the World Health Organization, as of March 26 Japan has 1,291 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19.

Uniqlo Provides Worldwide Assistance

A critical shortage of protective masks exists at medical facilities around the world, where the COVID-19 disease has caused an escalating health emergency. This includes markets where Fast Retailing operates; namely Italy, where roughly 75,000 cases have been confirmed, and the United States, where around 65,000 cases have been confirmed.

Fast Retailing will donate one million masks to each country through its local Uniqlo offices starting late March. These masks will be supplied to local medical facilities through the Milan City government and New York State government.

Other companies have committed similar pledges, with Apple CEO Tim Cook reporting on Twitter that 10 million masks will be donated within the US and millions more for the hardest hit regions in Europe. Mark Zuckerberg wrote that Facebook is committing $10 million to the CDC Foundation’s Combat Coronavirus Fundraiser.

Additional Support

Fast Retailing is considering ways to provide additional support around the world as specific needs become clear. This includes those European markets where the virus continues to spread, such as Spain, where so far approximately 47,000 cases have been confirmed, Germany, France, and the U.K., as well as Asia, where in South Korea the number of confirmed cases remains at around 9,000.

Since the rapid emergence of COVID-19 in January, through its Uniqlo businesses in China, South Korea and Southeast Asia, Fast Retailing has provided support including product donations of Heattech, Airism and down jackets to medical staff, in addition to financial contributions to NGOs.

What's New

Japanese Hotels Get Creative to Survive the Coronavirus Pandemic
7 Things To Do at Home in Tokyo This Weekend: March 27–29
A Fight to End Period Poverty in Japan
Tokyo Governor Koike Requests People to Stay Home This Weekend

Trending

TW Readers’ Choice Awards: Vote For Your Favorite Nominee and Win VIP Party Tickets or a TW Tote!
TW Twitter Roundup: How is Coronavirus Affecting Japan’s Restaurants?
Coronavirus: Tokyo Asks People to Avoid Cherry Blossom Parties
Learning Japanese: Is Katakana More Difficult to Use Than Kanji?

by

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

View Comments

You Might Also Like