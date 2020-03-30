Coronavirus Update: Emergency Contacts in Tokyo

Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirms that a large number of patients with novel coronavirus infections have been reported in the city, and the situation is considered to be a “critical phase for a possible infection explosion.”

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have both encouraged Tokyo residents and visitors to take extra precautions to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, asking people to please refrain from going out unless it is urgent or necessary.

Following is the contact information for several resources that can help people during this period.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government Call Center

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) has set up a call center to answer questions from the public regarding novel coronavirus infections in English, Chinese and Korean.

If you have any health-related concerns including how can you prevent the infection and what to do when concerning symptoms develop, please contact the Tokyo Metropolitan Telephone Consultation at 0570-550571. The call center is open from 9am to 9pm.

Japan Visitor Hotline

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) operates a visitor hotline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call for tourist information or assistance in the case of accidents and emergencies including novel coronavirus(COVID-19). Support is available in English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese.

• From Japan 050-3816-2787

• From overseas +81-50-3816-2787

The JNTO coronavirus (COVID-19) advisory page also provides information about measures implemented by the national government, such as travel restrictions, enhanced screening and quarantine measures, visa suspensions and more.

Coping with Coronavirus Anxiety

TELL mental health service has put together some information on its website that can help Japan residents manage stress and anxiety during a pandemic situation. This information help people understand common reactions and offers suggestions on ways to deal with these concerns, while also maintaining a positive mental health outlook.

Japan residents can also call the TELL Lifeline daily between 9am and 11pm at 03-5774-0992 for free, confidential telephone support.

