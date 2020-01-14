Explore the Naked Appeal of Hokusai

The 18th-19th century ukiyoe master Katsushika Hokusai is primarily known in the West for his The Great Wave off Kanagawa, a seminal piece of Edo period art. But while Hokusai has produced many beautiful woodblock prints and paintings, a lot of his work had mass appeal. It was meant to be enjoyed by regular people, and that is what the new Hokusai exhibition is trying to accomplish. With a 21st century twist.

At 360° Around Mt. Fuji ~NAKED meets Hokusai~, the creative production team known as Naked will be showcasing a digital ukiyoe exhibit that takes people straight into Hokusai’s famous Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji. This being a public art project, the entrance is free to all those interested. The exhibit ends on January 26.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).