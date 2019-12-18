TW Style Radar: The Hottest Tokyo Winter Coat Looks for AW 19/20

Thinking about upgrading your winter gear? Stylist Shoi Sapeta rates the top coat looks for the season on a scale of hot, hotter, hottest.

Double-faced coat by Moreplus, sweater by Yangany, trousers by Doneeyu

The Double-Faced Coat is… Hot

Also known as reversible or two-sided, the double-faced coat often features a solid color on one side and playful pattern on the other. Versatile for different looks and moods, and great for those on a more limited budget.

Oversize coat stylist’s own, sweater by Yangany, skirt by Dolly Sean, bag and boots stylist’s own

The Oversize Coat is… Still Hot

We’re seeing plenty of oversize everything these days, and the oversize coat is an undeniable main player for winter weather – especially when you need to layer up for switching between outdoor and indoor temperatures. Slip it on over that chunky sweater and you’ll still look neat and professional.

Long coat stylist’s own, sweater by Yangany, skirt by Parlmasel, shoes by Onitsuka Tiger

The Long Coat is… Hotter

Best for those days that require a more elegant look or when you’re just pressed for time and struggling to decide on what to wear underneath the coat. This cover-up will treat you right every time.

Cape coat stylist’s own, skirt by Dolly Sean, boots stylist’s own

The Cape Coat is… Hottest

As holiday season draws closer, we’ve been seeing more and more capes in stores. Although they’re not a brand-new trend, they’re our favorite look right now. Fun and feminine, capes pair perfectly with denim and knee-high boots. If you already have your main coat for winter, this is a solid understudy.

Photographs by Ming Yijie

