10 Rugby Stars Sing Praises for Japan Following World Cup

by

Shortly after arriving in Japan for Rugby World Cup 2019, the Welsh national team was treated to a rendition of their national anthem by some 15,000 fans at a stadium in Kitakyushu. Schoolchildren in Kashiwa performed the haka for the New Zealand All Blacks at their hotel. In Kagoshima, the South Africa squad, and eventual tournament champion, was presented with black pork, beef, tuna and other gifts. The rugby teams competing in Japan left just as strong of an impression, particularly the Canadian team who helped clean up in Kamaishi in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis. Japan left an indelible image on athletes from all over the world, who shared praise for the host country through social media and serve as great ambassadors for those arriving for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

View this post on Instagram

非常に興奮

A post shared by Tom Curry (@thomascurry_7) on

Tom Curry, who at 21 is England’s youngest ever forward to go to a World Cup, used perfect Japanese to express his excitement.

Maro Itoje, one of England’s standout performers during the World Cup, took to Twitter to sing praises for Japan and share photos taken throughout the country.

South African prop Tendai Mtawarira, nicknamed The Beast, was the driving force behind the Springboks’ ferocious scrum that terrorized both England and Japan, injuring Brave Blossoms prop Keita Inagaki in the process. Mtawarira took to Instagram to apologize to Inagaki, and share his soft spot for the host country.

View this post on Instagram

Love #japan

A post shared by schalkbrits (@schalkbrits) on

South African hooker Schalk Brits made the internet swoon after cameras caught him personally thanking Japanese volunteers following the Springboks’ pasting of Canada. Yet it was Brits whose heart melted after the team experienced Japanese omotenashi to its fullest upon arrival in Kitakyushu.

View this post on Instagram

What a welcome in Kitakyushu 🇯🇵

A post shared by Leigh Halfpenny (@leighhalfpenny) on

Leigh Halfpenny, the third highest record points scorer for Wales, also expressed gratitude for the warm welcome the Welsh famously received in Kitakyushu.

View this post on Instagram

Hiroshima-style Okonomiyaki ✅

A post shared by Tomas Francis (@tomasfrancis3) on

While some can argue whether Osaka or Hiroshima serves the best style of okonomiyaki, there is no debating the opinion of intimidating Welsh prop Tomas Francis.

View this post on Instagram

Arigatou Japan #rwc2019

A post shared by Joe Moody (@joe.moody) on

New Zealand prop Joe Moody, who had some harsh words for England ahead of the semi-finals match, had nothing but kind things to say about the host nation.

View this post on Instagram

arigatou gozaimasu 🇯🇵✌🏽

A post shared by Ardie Savea (@ardiesavea) on

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea, who was nominated for World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year, made sure to visit the famous Shibuya Crossing during his time in Tokyo.

Standing more than 2-meters-tall and weighing in at 120kg, Australia’s giant Izack Rodda stands out on the rugby pitch, and in Japan. The Wallabies bowed out to England in the quarter-finals, ending their World Cup dreams earlier than many predicted.

Ireland’s flanker Josh Van Der Flier finished the team’s disappointing loss to the All Blacks battered and bruised, but his spirits remained high in Japan.

Feature photo by David Ramos – World Rugby via Getty Images

What's New

10 Rugby Stars Sing Praises for Japan Following World Cup
Do Some Light Reading Inside Nihonbashi’s New COREDO Muromachi Terrace
Staying Focused on Your Path: A Talk with Artist Rima Fujita
Top 20 Highlights from Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan

Trending

So You Want to Get Married in Tokyo?
Take a Boat Tour Through Tenryukyo Gorge for Poetic Fall Foliage Views
Japan’s Tradition of Mixed Bathing is Alive and Well in Akita Prefecture
10 Contemporary Japanese Authors You Should Know

by

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

View Comments

You Might Also Like