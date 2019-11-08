QUAYS pacific grill’s Craft Is a Work of Art

by

In October 2019, the city of Yokohama opened a new cruise terminal complex called the “Yokohama Hammerhead.” Though its primary goal is to take in large cruise ships from all over the world, the building of the complex is worth mentioning because of all the wonderful stores and restaurants that it houses, like the QUAYS pacific grill.

Described as a “New American” restaurant, QUAYS first opened its doors on October 31 and has already established itself as a sophisticated, adult meeting place. This is in no small part due to the attention it pays to everything from the impeccable décor to its food and drink selection. Since the Hammerhead is surrounded by water, much of QUAYS’ menu runs with that theme and takes inspiration from Spain in the form of such dishes as the Smoky Hiroshima Oyster Ajillo or Craft Beer Steamed Salt Spring Island Mussels. Craft gin is also available at the restaurant. Visit it today, and discover all of its charms for yourself.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

