Come in for a Taste of Community at the Global Ring Café

The Global Ring performing arts installation at the Ikebukuro Nishiguchi Park has by now become symbolic not only of the park’s new up-to-date image, but also of the entire area’s revitalization efforts and its quest to remain relevant in the modern age. These same themes are also reflected in the recently-opened Global Ring Café.

The new café, which first opened its doors on November 25, doesn’t simply resemble the Global Ring because of its curved shaped. It also embodies its spirit of different cultures coming together, which is why the establishment includes a tourist information corner. For now, it mainly serves local people, but once the Olympic Games start, it will surely attract untold numbers of visitors from abroad thanks to its multilingual support staff. That and their excellent coffee, of course.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).

