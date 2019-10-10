Tokyo Named Best Large City in the World for Fourth Consecutive Year

Tom Cruise, who has visited Tokyo well over 20 times and once had a day named in his honor, says when he spends time in the city he likes to hang out, see some sights and eat great sushi.

The Mission Impossible star isn’t alone as Tokyo was named the best city in the world for the fourth year in a row by Condé Nast Traveler magazine.

“It’s amazing, it’s wonderful, incredible. I’m very excited to be here,” Cruise once told Tokyo reporters. “I feel very honored to be here and to come visit your extraordinary city.”

Following Tokyo in this year’s “The Best Cities in the World: 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards” were Kyoto, Singapore, Vienna and Osaka. Tokyo claimed the title thanks to its dedicated fans and a list of pivotal initiatives. Tourism promotion programs and the increase in supportive measures for travelers visiting Tokyo were some of the crucial points in making the city tops for tourists.

“I am delighted and honored that Tokyo was chosen by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler as the best large city in the world for the fourth year running” said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike in a statement. “Seeing Tokyo receive this honor amid such fierce competition among cities around the world, I feel that Tokyo has firmly established its reputation as a top tourist destination with broad and varied appeal.”

This is an especially important time for Tokyo to roll out the welcome mat as the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games are expected to draw 1.3 million spectators. Japan welcomed a record 28.7 million foreign tourists in 2017, and is targeting 40 million by 2020.

In awarding Tokyo the top rank, Condé Nast cited Tokyo’s “ultramodern, neon skyscrapers and tranquil temples, unmatchable street style and centuries-old etiquette.”

“As we’ve said before,” editors wrote in the article, “it’s like a fever dream you don’t want to wake up from. This Japanese capital has more Michelin stars than any other place on earth, and is—no surprise—one of the world’s best food destinations.”

Apart from being a foodie wonderland, part of Tokyo’s charm is its safety, particularly for women and children walking home late at night, as well as the generous hospitality. For these reasons, Monacle ranked Tokyo as the world’s most livable city three years in a row.

“I feel safer here than anywhere else,” American Hillary McBride told Tokyo Weekender. “I can walk home from Ginza to Shibuya at 3 in the morning and feel totally safe.”

New Zealander Ashleigh Stewart, who left Tokyo for Dubai, told TW, “If I ever had the opportunity to go back and live [in Tokyo], I would 100 percent do it.”

If Tokyo tops a few more lists, maybe Jack Reacher himself will be Tokyo’s newest resident.