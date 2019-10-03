Itsuki Kaito’s Art is a Dark Mirror of the Human Soul

The human heart hides many secret, not all of them pleasant. Inside many of us lies a smidgen of immorality or narcissism occasionally brought to the surface by pride. Those are the themes that interest renowned painter Itsuki Kaito, all of which are on display in her on-going solo exhibition in Ginza.

Titled “Unsatisfied Animals of the Cycle,” the exhibit kicked off on October 1 at the Ginza Tsutaya Book Store and will continue until October 31, the only such domestic exhibition by Kaito in all of 2019. It will showcase her new works focusing on the unfulfilled ego and the many forms that it takes, turning the paintings into a sort of dark mirror revealing the most hidden parts of the human psyche.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).