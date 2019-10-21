what3words Makes Finding Your Way Around Tokyo as Easy as 1-2-3

Find every café, bar, restaurant, shop and experience in Tokyo by simply using three words.

No more confusing addresses. No more wandering in circles outside the exit of the train station. Find friends easily at the park, matsuri or rugby stadium. Tokyo Weekender is now using the location system what3words to provide a three-word address that allows readers to find the precise location of an event or destination.

For example, do you want your friend to meet you in front of the sweets shop outside Senso-ji temple in Asakusa? Simply tell them, ///strong.perfume.timeless

Find Your Friends in Tokyo

The location technology company what3words is enabling people around the world to identify and share any precise location using just three words.

Even in the world’s best-addressed locations, but even more so in Tokyo, traditional street addressing is failing to meet the demands of today’s on-the-go services like taxi-hailing, food delivery and same-day deliveries and e-commerce.

Globally, 70% of addresses will not take you to the front door, with 74% of people saying guests, services and deliveries struggle to find them. Inaccurate addressing is costly to businesses, frustrating for customers and is hampering innovation.

And in the developing world, the need for better addressing is clear: the Universal Postal Union estimates that 75% of countries have poorly maintained addressing systems, or none at all. This obstructs access to healthcare, the ability to register a birth, vote, open a bank account and to be found in an emergency. It also hampers the growth of developing nations.

The New Global Standard

what3words’ goal is to become a global standard for communicating location. It gives everyone and everywhere a simple, accurate and reliable address. 3 word addresses are easier to remember than a postal address and can be shared more accurately than any other location reference system.

It is also the first addressing system entirely optimised for voice, allowing for the easiest and most human-friendly possible input. 3 word addresses are currently available in 37 languages, allowing more than half of the world’s countries to use them in at least one of their official languages.

what3words has divided the globe into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, giving each one a unique 3 word address, made of three words from the dictionary. For example, the front door to what3words’ London office can be found at ///filled.count.soap

Do you need Police assistance but do not know your exact location? If you have GPS, #What3Words can pin your location down to 3 metres, and can be used via the official app or online. Find out more about the app at: https://t.co/lURZd3U2O7 pic.twitter.com/mdoU2hBFPO — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) October 17, 2019

It’s Everybody’s Business

what3words can be used for free by individuals via an app for iOS and Android. It can be easily integrated by businesses, governments and NGOs into apps, platforms or websites with just a few lines of code. Businesses are adopting what3words to improve their customer experience and increase efficiency while reducing costs and their environmental impact.

Over 1,000 businesses, government agencies and NGOs across 170 countries are using 3 word addresses in sectors including automotive, e-commerce, logistics, mobility, travel, post and emergency services.

The company’s partners include Mercedes-Benz, who recently launched the world’s first car with built-in what3words voice navigation. Mercedes-Benz, Ford and TomTom drivers can now navigate anywhere in the world by saying three words to their car.

Earlier this week our Prudhoe crew pulled off an amazing rescue ! Merlyn the horse and owner Steph had fallen down a ditch. Quick thinking Steph called us and used the @what3words app which allowed our fire control find their exact location and despatch crew. He's now safe & well pic.twitter.com/E9veA97WHp — Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service (@NlandFRS) October 18, 2019

Helping Those in Need

Domino’s Pizza is delivering food hotter and faster to 3 word addresses around the world, while travellers are navigating with ease with the help of Lonely Planet’s and Airbnb’s 3 word address listings. Humanitarian partners are using the technology to help people in need: The United Nations has adopted the technology for disaster response and relief, in addition to the Philippine Red Cross. Many of the UK emergency services can also accept 3 word addresses to locate people in need.

Individuals are using the what3words app to navigate the world more easily and to meet friends in places without addresses such as parks, beaches or at crowded festivals. 3 word addresses are being used by running clubs to set meeting points, by off-roading fans in the deserts of the Middle East, and by hotels to guide guests to their entrance without complicated written directions.

“We are continuing to see how businesses, governments and services worldwide use what3words to become more efficient and improve their customer experience,” says what3words co-founder and CEO Chris Sheldrick. “At the same time, we are showing how better addressing can reduce businesses’ environmental impact, ease pressure on crowded cities, fuel economic growth in developing nations and save lives.”