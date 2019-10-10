10 Things You Don’t Want to Miss this Weekend: October 11–14

Typhoon Hagibis – which sounds like a character from Hamlet, possibly the skull – is bearing down on Tokyo and disrupting everyone’s weekend plans. Alas, poor Rugby World Cup fans. Where be your gibes now? Your gambles? Your songs? Your flashes of merriment? Whether you are in town for the rugby or just cavorting about Tokyo, a city of infinite jest, here are indoors recommendations that will allow you to stay safe and dry this holiday weekend.

Feel like you’re swimming among the dolphins in the Pacific Ocean or among the colorful fauna of the Carribbean Sea at the latest experiential digital art exhibition in Yokohama.

Untitled, acrylic on canvas, 2019

As part of its continued efforts to showcase an eclectic blend of local and international bands, Amp brings Australian progressive metal band Therein to Tokyo. Shibamata Art World 2019 Showcasing acclaimed artists from around the world, Shibamata Art World will be held throughout October at 15 venues in the historic city of Shibamata near the Edo River. Art World kicks off on October 12 with a fashion show hosted by Vivat Veritas.